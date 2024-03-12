East Coast Spotlight: Five notable visits for top prospects

Rivals.com

Visit season is clicking on all cylinders right now and prospects from every corner of the country are taking trips to get a closer look at some of their top programs. We take a look at five of the most surprising and interesting upcoming visits this week, starting today in the East region.

DAVID SANDERS' VISIT TO SOUTH CAROLINA

Sanders taking an official visit to South Carolina isn’t surprising but the fact that they have his first scheduled official visit definitely raises eyebrows. Each of his final six schools were said to be getting unofficial and official visits but at this point the Gamecocks don’t have an unofficial visit scheduled, only an official.

South Carolina is a bit of a longshot for Sanders but this move by Shane Beamer and his staff to get him on campus for an early official visit on April 19 could be a strong, aggressive play.

*****

FAHEEM DELANE'S VISIT TO TEXAS

Ohio State and Oregon are the main players for coveted safety Delane but Texas has a chance to really make some noise in his recruitment and getting him for an unofficial visit on April 13 is really interesting.

The Longhorns have done a fantastic job recruiting highly ranked safeties over the last few years so Delane getting a chance to see Austin up close and having face time with the coaching staff and players could do wonders for Texas in its pursuit of Delane.

*****

BRYCE DAVIS' VISIT TO USC

Georgia and Clemson are the top contenders for Davis while North Carolina remains in the hunt but USC is doing all it can to get involved. Hosting Davis for an official visit on June 21 came out of left field but USC really needs impact players on the defensive front.

Moving to the Big Ten, USC knows it needs to get much tougher upfront and landing Davis could be a monster step in the right direction.

*****

JAYLEN GILCHRIST'S VISIT TO GEORGIA

Gilchrist has a slew of visits on deck with officials locked in for South Carolina, Virginia and Maryland, but the interesting one to watch is Georgia. The Bulldogs have been keeping in touch with the standout offensive lineman from Virginia, while the Gamecocks have been holding down the pole position.

If Georgia really wants to make a move for Gilchrist, it’ll happen during his official visit on June 14. Virginia and Maryland are certainly contenders for Gilchrist. But South Carolina has put in the most work so far and he’s been to the campus more than any other school.

*****

JAELYNE MATTHEWS' VISIT TO SYRACUSE

Matthews has been heavily recruited for some time and the former Penn State commit has been very open about wanting to take his visits. He has official visits scheduled to Georgia and Tennessee, but Syracuse will also get an official visit.

Fran Brown and his staff continue to attract many of the top players on the East Coast and Matthews would continue that trend. A talented prospect at a premium position, Matthews is certainly giving Syracuse a chance.

