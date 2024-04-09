East Coast Spotlight: Late bloomers who are making waves

There used to be a lot of prospects who saw their recruitment explode as their senior seasons got underway. That’s not as common now but rising seniors are still able to make waves during the offseason camp circuit.

Check out these late bloomers from the East region who have seen their recruitment pick up speed.

Boston College hosted Amedee this past weekend and became the first power conference program to offer the defensive lineman. His recruitment could see an uptick as the offseason continues and as more college coaches get a chance to evaluate him.

This past season was Amedee’s first at Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers and his first on the defensive line. His frame could allow him to play multiple positions on the defensive front but it’s all about how he develops physically.

At the end of March, Anderson transferred to Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy to do a post-grad season and it has already paid dividends. Syracuse and Boston College have offered the versatile athlete. Rutgers is also showing increased interest in the 6-foot-4, 215-pound Anderson.

He has the physical tools to line up at wide receiver or on the defensive side as a pass rusher at the next level. Anderson could see his stock continue to rise if his production this fall matches expectations.

February was a big month for Hawn. He picked up offers from Rutgers, Duke and a few Ivy League programs. The 6-foot-6 standout from upstate New York added an offer from Syracuse at the end of January and the Orange put the full court press on the local prospect.

Hawn visited Pittsburgh, Army and a few other programs before deciding to commit to Syracuse and head coach Fran Brown on April 1.

It’s been a slow rise for Vigna but he’s been busy in the last couple weeks. Visits to Boston College, Duke, West Virginia, Rutgers, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati have been productive for Vigna and now he has official visits to Boston College and Pittsburgh locked in for June.

Up to 6-foot-5 now, Vigna has seen a growth spurt in the last year and that’s helped draw more interest from some college programs.

