East Central sweeps EIAC track and field titles

May 10—AURORA — After a delay and location move, the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference held the annual track and field meet Thursday at South Dearborn.

East Central won the team title for both the girls and boys.

For the girls, the Lady Trojans tallied 158 points to win the title. Batesville was second with 138 followed by Franklin County 91, Lawrenceburg 68, Greensburg 55, South Dearborn 47, Rushville 43 and Connersville 21.

For the boys, East Central won the title with 145 points. Batesville was second with 110 followed by Lawrenceburg 86, Greensburg 83, South Dearborn 77.5, Franklin County 64.5, Connersville 29 and Rushville 29.

Batesville had eight event champions on the night. For the Lady Bulldogs, the 4x800 relay team of Kaylie Raver, Bayleigh Demaree, Paige Allgeier and Megan Allgeier had a winning time of 10:04.91.

For the Bulldogs, Cannon Clark won the 800 in 2:01.73. Jake Chapman won the 3200 in 10:06.40. Ayden Eckstein won the high jump at 6-4 and the long jump with a distance of 20-1.25. Hudson Kohlman won the pole vault, clearing the bar at 13-0.

Greensburg had three individuals win events. Jake Hawkins won the 1600 in 4:40.75. Elliott Weber won the shot put at 49-9. Emarie Jackson won the discus with a toss of 153-4 and the shot put with a distance of 48-5.

Local results (top 8)

Boys

* 100: 4. Chase Woolf (R) 11.70, 8. Carson Kilgore (G) 11.91

* 200: 3. Chase Woolf (R) 23.32, 4. Carson Kilgore (G) 23.73

* 400: 3. Blake Hornberger (B) 52.70, 6. Talan Rowlette (B) 53.79, 8. Owen Meadows (G) 54.45

* 800: 1. Cannon Clark (B) 2:01.73, 3. Cameron Schwartz (G) 2:04.03, 4. Deev Ranka (B) 2:04.66

* 1600: 1. Jake Hawkins (G) 4:40.75, 2. Joe Hawkins (G) 4:46, 4. Griffin Koester (B) 4:49.45, 5. Hunter Parmerlee (R) 4:51.77, 6. Isaac Trossman (B) 4:52.35

* 3200: 1. Jake Chapman (B) 10:06.40, 2. Joe Hawkins (G) 10:18.78, 3. TJ Gorman (G) 10:26.52, 5. Hunter Parmerlee (R) 10:44.95, 7. Benjamin Adams Jr. (B) 10:55.47

* 110 hurdles: 3. Gage Pohlman (B) 15.93, 7. Jacob Schwendeman (R) 17.12

* 300 hurdles: 2. Gage Pohlman (B) 42.38, 8. Wyatt Clifford (G) 45.38

* 4x100 relay: 4. Batesville 45.74, 6. Rushville 45.96, 8. Greensburg 51.20

* 4x400 relay: 4. Batesville 3:33.46, 6. Greensburg 3:42.52, 8. Rushville 4:09.50

* 4x800 relay: 2. Batesville 8:10.40, 3. Greensburg 8:27.78, 8. Rushville 9:58.31

* High jump: 1. Ayden Eckstein (B) 6-4, 8. Hudson Kohlman (B) 5-6

* Long jump: 1. Ayden Eckstein (B) 20-1.25, 5. Carson Kilgore (G) 18-4.5, 6. Blake Collins (G) 18-1, 8. Ethank Knecht (R) 17-3.25

* Pole vault: 1. Hudson Kohlman (B) 13-0, 7. Kaden Monroe (R) 10-0

* Discus: 3. Elliott Weber (G) 141-3, 8. Brock Mahon (B) 126-5

* Shot put: 1. Elliott Weber (G) 49-9, 5. Reed Hungerford (G) 46-8, 7. Brock Mahon (B) 44-1

Girls

* 100: 2. Katherine Lipps (B) 13.24, 6. Savanna Pohlman (B) 13.93

* 200: 3. Katherine Lipps (B) 27.25, 3. Genevieve Smith (G) 27.65, 6. Addison Luers (B) 27.95

* 400: 3. Genevieve Smith (G) 1:02.39, 4. Addison Luers (B) 1:02.57, 6. Bayleigh Demaree (B) 1:04.49

* 800: 2. Kaylie Raver (B) 2:24.92, 3. Megan Allgeier (B) 2:25.38

* 1600: 2. Kaylynn Bedel (B) 5:22.54, 3. Lexiyne Harris (B) 5:41.99, 4. Carmin Ripperger (G) 5:55.10, 8. Josie Corn (R) 6:03.17

* 3200: 3. Kaylynn Bedel (B) 12:18.55, 4. Lexiyne Harris (B) 12:33.47, 8. Josie Corn (R) 13:33.85

* 100 hurdles: 4. Ella Moster (B) 17.24, 7. Trisha Morgan (R) 18.80, 8. Katie Ripberger (R) 20.88

* 300 hurdles: 2. Trisha Morgan (R) 50.49, 5. Ella Moster (B) 51.74, 7. Katie Ripberger (R) 53.82

* 4x100 relay: 4. Batesville 53.17, 6. Rushville 54.33, 7. Greensburg 55.92

* 4x400 relay: 2. Batesville 4:12.47, 6. Rushville 4:34.12, 7. Greensburg 4:35.13

* 4x800 relay: 1. Batesville 10:04.91, 6. Rushville 11:26.82, 8. Greensburg 11:51.72

* High jump: 2. Paige Allgeier (B) 4-10, 5. Samantha Adams (B) 4-6, 7. Josie Newhouse (R) 4-6, 8. Leonie Boyer (R) 4-6

* Long jump: 4. Nora Wiedeman (B) 15-0, 5. McKenna Norris (R) 14-9.75, 8. Savannah Pohlman (B) 14-1.5

* Pole vault: 4. Gabby Pavey (R) 9-3, 7. Nora Wiedeman (B) 8-0

* Discus: 1. Emarie Jackson (G) 153-4, 2. Olivia Grimes (G) 129-0, 4. Veronica King (B) 106-5, 6. Ella King (B) 98-7, 7. Jenna Lawler (R) 95-2

* Shot put: 1. Emarie Jackson (G) 48-5, 2. Ella King (B) 38-7.5, 3. Olivia Grimes (G) 37-11.5, 4. Jenna Lawler (R) 37-7, 5. Veronica King (B) 34-6.5

Complete results can be found at directathletics.com.

Contact Aaron Kirchoff at aaron.kirchoff@greensburgdailynews.com