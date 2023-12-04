East Central senior Josh Ringer is an Indiana Mr. Football finalist

East Central senior Josh Ringer tries to get past Moeller senior Karson Hobbs during East Central's 38-28 win over Moeller in high school football Sept. 1, 2023 at East Central High School, St. Leon, Indiana

East Central senior Josh Ringer is one of 10 finalists for Indiana Mr. Football.

The Indiana Football Coaches Association opened voting for its annual award Monday, announcing 10 nominees, one from each position group.

Voting will be open to the state’s football coaches and only seniors are eligibie.

The 6-2, 200-pound Ringer closed his senior season with a flourish, rushing for 251 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries in East Central's 42-14 win over NorthWood in the Class 4A state championship game.

The Miami of Ohio recruit led East Central to back-to-back 4A state championships, including a 15-0 record this season. Ringer rushed for 2,880 yards and 55 TDs as a senior and caught 13 passes for 278 yards and five TDs. He finished his career with 6,640 rushing yards and 110 rushing TDs and 42 receptions for 774 yards and eight TDs. Those numbers put Ringer 14th on the career yardage rushing list.

More: 'He is as advertised': East Central, Josh Ringer take down Memorial in 4A regional

The Indianapolis Star considers him a top candidate.

“I’m totally biased, but to put up 250 yards in a state final with multiple touchdowns, that’s an exclamation point on his Mr. Football campaign,” head coach Jake Meiners told the Enquirer after the state final. “He’s an incredible human being. Every week, knowing you’re at the top of the other team’s scouting reports, for him to continue to have success is incredible. He had an incredible season and he definitely deserves that honor."

East Central seniors with the state championship trophy, from left, Brayden Rouse, Dylan Maxwell, Josh Ringer, Cole Burton after East Central's 42-14 win in the IHSAA 4A state championship game Nov. 25, 2023, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis.

“He’s about as humble as it gets,” senior quarterback Cole Burton said to the IndyStar after the state final. “I don’t think there’s really a conversation (about Mr. Football), to be honest. The stats he put up this year and the way he plays … he’s a beast. It would be hard not to give it to him, in my eyes.”

Ringer was one of three finalists who played in the state finals Nov. 24-25.

Jo’Ziah Edmond of East Central’s 4A state final opponent NorthWood is the finalist at defensive back. Also a top receiver for NorthWood, he is committed to Michigan.

Will Clark of 6A state runner-up Crown Point is the finalist at linebacker.

William Goodvine, another Miami RedHawk commit, is the finalist at defensive line.

Ian Moore of New Palestine, whom East Central beat 42-14 in the 4A state semifinals, is the finalist at offensive line. He is committed to Ohio State. Duke commit Tyler Cherry from 6A power Center Grove is the finalist at quarterback.

The other finalists are Hamilton Southeastern’s Donovan Hamilton (wide receiver); Bloomington North’s Aidan Steinfeldt (tight end), a Marshall commit; Brownsburg’s Spencer Porath (kicker), a Purdue commit; Brebeuf Jesuit’s Quinn Warren (punter).

East Central offensive lineman Noah Schneider is an all-state honoree after anchoring the line for EC's powerful offenes this year.

All-state honors

Ringer was also named to the Top 50 overall all-state team, recognizing the top 50 players in Indiana regardless of class.

Senior offensive lineman Noah Schneider was also an all-state honoree.

The coaches association also names a junior and a senior all-star team for each class.

East Central teammates Ryan Brotherton and Dylan Maxwell were 4A senior all-state honorees.

In 3A, South Dearborn’s Brady Ballart and Lawrenceburg’s Noah Knigga were named to the junior all-state team as linebackers.

Lawrenceburg's Noah Knigga is a 3A all-state pick.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: East Central senior Josh Ringer is an Indiana Mr. Football finalist