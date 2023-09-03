East Central Indiana high school football rundown: Breaking down Week 3 games in the area

MUNCIE, Ind. — Week 3 of the IHSAA football season was a rough one for East Central Indiana.

Only two local teams — Delta and Jay County — pulled out wins across 10 total games involving area teams. There were a couple close defeats, but many were blowout losses.

Here's a breakdown of each contest with available statistics:

Delta 21, Shelbyville 14

Delta earned its fifth straight 3-0 start to a season with a balanced and consistent offensive attack on the road.

The Eagles struck first with a touchdown in the first quarter, only for the Golden Bears to even the score 7-7 by halftime. Delta then separated itself with a score in the third frame, but Shelbyville once again even the score early in the fourth before the Eagles took their deciding lead in the final minutes.

The offense was led by junior quarterback Bronson Edwards (12-for-23, 2-7 yards, two TD's, one interception), senior running back Kaiden Bond (17 carries, 111 yards) and senior receiver Jonny Manor (five catches, 85 yards). Senior D'Amare Hood and juniors Nolan Carpenter and Zane Cline each tallied a touchdown.

The defense was led by senior Braxton Russell (seven total tackles, 5.0 TFL's, three sacks), junior Landon Brooks (five total tackles, 2.5 TFL's, two sacks) and sophomore Cole Mynett (one interception, eight total tackles, 1.0 TFL).

Delta is 3-0.

Delta 7 0 7 7 — 21

Shelbyville 0 7 0 7 — 14

New Palestine 30, Yorktown 22

Yorktown lost to New Palestine for the 11th straight time, but it was the closest margin of defeat since its previous victory.

The Tigers got on the board first with a made field goal by Henry Weaver, and Wilson Webster notched a pick-six to give the Tigers an early 9-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

But the Dragons battled back with an early second-quarter TD, and eventually took a 14-9 advantage into the halftime locker room.

In the third quarter, senior running back Ayden Ewing's 52-yard rushing score gave Yorktown the lead again, but New Palestine responded once more with a score of its own to go up 20-15.

After a seven-minute scoring drought, the Dragons pulled away with another TD early in the fourth frame to lead 27-15. They kicked a field goal soon after, and senior quarterback Mason Moulton connected on a 40-yard TD pass to junior Ephraim Daugherty for the final score of the contest.

Yorktown's offense was led by Moulton (14-for-39, 186 yards, one TD, three interceptions), senior Ayden Ewing (12 carries, 75 yards, one TD), Daugherty (three catches, 69 yards, one TD) and senior Quintin Williams (five catches, 69 yards).

The defense was led by senior Landon Bradnick (12 total tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack), junior Wilson Webster (11 total tackles, 2.0 TFL's) and seniors Sean Gibson (10 total tackles, 1.0 TFL's, one fumble recovery) and Jayce Key (nine total tackles, 2.0 TFL's, one sack).

Yorktown is 2-1.

New Palestine 0 14 6 10 — 30

Yorktown 9 0 6 7 — 22

McCutcheon 34, Muncie Central 7

Muncie Central is now 0-3 for the third straight season.

The Bearcats found themselves in another early deficit and never recovered.

The offense was led by senior quarterback Leo Boyd (5-for-17, 69 yards, one interception, 14 carries, 82 yards, one lost fumble) and senior receiver De'Markis Cole (five receptions, 69 yards).

Muncie Central is 0-3.

McCutcheon 6 7 7 14 — 34

Muncie Central 0 0 7 0 — 7

Greenwood Christian 29, Wes-Del 26

Although Wes-Del is now 0-3 for the third straight season, Friday's 26 points were more than it scored in any game last season and only seven fewer than in all its 2022 games combined.

After losing a fumble on the game's first snap, the Warriors bounced back well with a drive that ended in a QB sneak TD by senior Triton Blevins.

Senior Abdullah Abdulameer then corralled an interception and a 25-yard pass down the sideline soon after, which set up a goal-line rushing score by sophomore Brock Nauman to go up 12-0.

Greenwood Christian then got going and quickly responded with a scoring drive to narrow its deficit to 12-8. But Wes-Del kept its momentum going as Abdulameer caught a contested 36-yard touchdown to end the first frame up 18-8.

Neither team found much offensive success in the second frame, with the lone score being a Cougars field goal as time expired in the first half.

Greenwood Christian mounted a strong drive to open the second half, but a goal-line stand by Wes-Del forced a field goal to make it an 18-14 game.

Nauman then scored his second rushing TD of the evening and converted the two-point conversion to give the Warriors a 26-14 advantage.

But that'd be the final score for the home team as the Cougars, despite losing two fumbles thereafter, were able to secure a comeback and score two TD's via a pick-six and a long scramble by their quarterback.

Wes-Del's offense was led by Blevins (6-for-16, 104 yards, one TD, one interception), Nauman (22 carries, 124 yards, two TD's) and Abdulameer (four catches, 90 yards, one TD).

The team's defense was led by junior Grayson Mealy (10 total tackles, 1.0 TFL, sophomore Luke Powers (nine total tackles, 3.0 TFL's) and junior Jonah Whitworth (six total tackles, 2.0 TFL's).

Wes-Del is 0-3.

Greenwood Christian 8 3 3 15 — 29

Wes-Del 12 6 8 0 — 26

North Decatur 41, Monroe Central 6

Monroe Central on Friday suffered its worse loss since 2012.

The offense was led by junior quarterback Lane Wilson (4-for-12, 26 yards, one interception) and junior Jerimiah Ullom (nine carries, 92 yards, one TD).

The defense was led by juniors Ryder Bowlin (12 total tackles) and Eli Godspeed (four total tackles, 2.0 TFL's, one sack).

Monroe Central is 1-2.

North Decatur 15 14 12 0 — 41

Monroe Central 0 0 6 0 — 6

Jay County 43, Southern Wells 12

Jay County is 3-0 for the first time since 1985.

The Patriots started hot as quarterback Sean Bailey hit Benson Ward for a 57-yard TD pass. Southern Wells responded with a score in the second frame, and Jay County entered halftime leading 7-6.

The team then exploded in the second half, dominating the final two frames 36-6. Running back AJ Myers notched a rushing TD, Justin DeHoff had a 40-yard pick-six and a 51-yard TD catch, and Bryce Wenk caught a TD and two two-point conversions.

Jay County's offense was led by Bailey (8-for-10, 238 passing yards, three TD's), Myers (70 rushing yards, one TD), Wenk (30 rushing yards, one TD, 29 rec yards, one TD catch), Dehoff (121 receiving yards, one TD, one interception return TD) and Ward (88 receiving yards, one TD).

Jay County is 3-0.

Jay County 7 0 23 13 — 43

Southern Wells 0 6 0 6 — 12

Pendleton Heights 42, New Castle 0

New Castle was shut out for the first time this season.

The offense was led by quarterback Tyson Lewis (12-for-26, 201 yards, four interceptions, one lost fumble, 17 carries, 17 yards) and sophomore Tylin Thrine (five catches, 87 yards).

Th defense was led by senior Landon Semler (12 total tackles), Thrine (one interception, nine total tackles) and sophomore Cade Logston (four total tackles, two forced fumbles, two passes defensed).

New Castle is 1-2.

Pendleton Heights 14 10 10 8 — 42

New Castle 0 0 0 0 — 0

Alexandria 42 Blackford 7

Blackford is 0-3 for the third straight season.

The Bruins' offense was outgained 376-156 yards.

The offense was led by freshman Brady Bannister (10 carries, 95 yards, one TD).

The defense was led by junior Nicholas Ely (nine total tackles, 2.0 TFL's).

Blackford is 0-3.

Alexandria 14 14 7 7 — 42

Blackford 7 0 0 0 — 7

Lapel 42, Shenandoah 8

Shenandoah endured its second straight tough loss.

The Raiders were outgained on offense 263-174 yards.

The offense was led by sophomore Jarrett Helman (four carries, 66 yards) and senior Haygen Tomlinson (one catch, four yards, one TD).

The defense was led by Tomlinson (four total tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack), junior Levi Jackson (six total tackles) and senior Evan Fries (six total tackles).

Shenandoah is 1-2.

Lapel 21 14 7 0 — 42

Shenandoah 0 0 8 0 — 8

Northeastern 19, Winchester 7

Winchester lost its first game of the season.

The defense was solid and led by Brock Goforth, Bradon Jones and Nate Winkle.

Winchester is 2-1.

Northeastern 0 7 6 6 — 19

Winchester 0 7 0 0 — 7

