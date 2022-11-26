East Carolina vs Temple prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

East Carolina vs Temple Prediction Game Preview

East Carolina vs Temple How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: East Carolina (6-5), Temple (3-8)

Why East Carolina Will Win

The offense should get its groove back.

Nothing worked in the strange 42-3 loss to Houston last week, but that was one of the weirder blowouts. The offense wasn’t horrible, but the passing game couldn’t keep things moving, the defense wasn’t even close, and it turned into a disaster.

Normally the offense is far more efficient, there hasn’t been any problem with turnovers – none in the last five games – or penalties, and now it gets to deal with a Temple defense that’s not awful, but it doesn’t do enough to overcome the mediocre offense.

But …

Why Temple Will Win

The defense is able to come up with plenty of third down stops.

The East Carolina offense stalls a bit too much at odd times. Again, it should be better than it was last week, but it has to overcome a defense that gives up way too many yards through the air and is too rocky on third downs.

Temple has been able to stay in most games lately, but it needs the passing game to keep on moving. Freshman QB EJ Warner struggled in the 23-3 loss to Cincinnati, but before that he was a yardage machine to build around.

He’ll be back to form in this – he’ll push for close to 300 yards.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Temple turn all the yards into points? That’s been a problem, and it’ll be costly again here – it doesn’t do enough to close out drives.

East Carolina won’t have a smooth ride, but it’ll be consistent and balanced for a full four quarters. The defense will hold on in the third quarter and the offense will pull away.

East Carolina vs Temple Prediction, Line

East Carolina 30, Temple 20

Line: East Carolina -9.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

East Carolina vs Temple Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

