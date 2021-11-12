East Carolina vs Memphis prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

East Carolina vs Memphis How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: East Carolina (5-4), Memphis (5-4)

East Carolina vs Memphis Game Preview

Why East Carolina Will Win

The offense has taken care of business against the dregs of the American Athletic Conference, and now it’s time to step up another level and get bowl eligible.

The Pirates have been almost perfectly balanced with more than 200 yards rushing and passing, and now they get a Memphis defense that gives up just over 400 yards per game and has a big, big problem coming up with big plays and takeaways.

East Carolina might not be known for its defense, but it’s managing to step up on third downs while getting stronger as the year goes on. It hasn’t allowed more than 400 yards in any of its last four games, and that’s with a battle with Houston in the mix.

Why Memphis Will Win

Can the Memphis passing game take over?

Yeah, the East Carolina secondary has been terrific over last four games – it hasn’t allowed more than 200 yards in any of them with four picks. Now it gets the Tiger O.

Memphis hasn’t been great, but it’s managed to pull up out of out of the nosedive with well over 400 passing yards in two of the last four games – it should be able to bomb its way out of jams in this.

East Carolina’s offense isn’t moving the chains on third downs, the offensive front is having problems keeping defenses out of the backfield, and …

What’s Going To Happen

This has been a strange year for both teams.

Story continues

Memphis is grinding its way through, and East Carolina is starting to rely more and more on the defense and less on getting into shootouts.

The Pirates are more steady than sensational throwing the ball, but it’s running too well, controls the clock better, and does more to get into the backfield.

They’re about to get bowl eligible for the first time since 2014.

East Carolina vs Memphis Prediction, Lines

East Carolina 27, Memphis 24

Line: East Carolina -5.5, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

