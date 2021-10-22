East Carolina vs Houston prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 23

East Carolina vs Houston How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 23

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: East Carolina (3-3), Houston (5-1)

East Carolina vs Houston Game Preview

Why East Carolina Will Win

Can the offense get it back?

The Pirates have the parts to get into fun shootouts, but they’re not consistent enough. When the O rolls, they win. When it doesn’t, they lose, and by roll that means crank up 388 yards or more. Get there, and they’re 3-0. Don’t, and they’re 0-4.

The other side of the ball hasn’t been bad. This is one of the better East Carolina defenses in a while, with the ability to get behind the line and the aggressiveness to come up with enough takeaways to matter, but …

Why Houston Will Win

The 388-yard thing … Houston has yet to allow more than 376.

The Cougars might be thought of as a dangerous offensive team under head coach Dana Holgorsen, but it’s the other side of the ball that’s getting it done against a weak schedule.

Yeah, Rice, Grambling, Navy, Tulsa, and Tulane isn’t exactly like dealing with the SEC West – Houston has yet to beat a team that will go bowling, most likely – but it’s doing what you’re supposed to against mediocre teams.

The D is the second-best in the nation at third down stops, the running game is solid, and there aren’t a ton of takeaways.

What’s Going To Happen

This seems like it should be a bit of a shootout, but it’ll be the Houston defense that takes over and keeps this from getting too crazy.

Again, Houston hasn’t really beaten anyone, and again, the defense is good enough to keep down ECU. It’ll be the Pirates’ job to make the Cougar O press a bit.

East Carolina vs Houston Prediction, Line

Houston 37, East Carolina 24

Line: Houston -13.5, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

