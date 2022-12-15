East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina in Birmingham Bowl: Prediction, picks, players to watch

East Carolina is aiming for eight wins for the first time in 2014 while Coastal Carolina navigates a coaching change and its starting quarterback entering the transfer portal. Here's what you need to know about the matchup.

Who is in the Birmingham Bowl this year?

East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina.

When and where is the Birmingham Bowl?

Tuesday, Dec. 27, 6:45 p.m. ET at Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama.

What channel is the Birmingham Bowl on?

ESPN is airing the game.

With star quarterback Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina has a great chance. Without him, all bets are off. ECU is the safer pick in a game that pits top teams from the two best Group of Five leagues. Prediction: East Carolina, 41-35.

East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina expert picks

Scooby Axson: East Carolina

Jace Evans: East Carolina

Paul Myerberg: East Carolina

Erick Smith: East Carolina

Eddie Timanus: East Carolina

Dan Wolken: East Carolina

MARK YOUR CALENDAR: The complete schedule of all 42 college football bowl games

THE BEST: USA TODAY Sports' 2022 All-America college football teams

LOOKAHEAD: Top 10 Heisman Trophy candidates for 2023

TROPHIES: College football award winners for the 2022 season

Who is favored to win the Birmingham Bowl?

Get the latest betting info from Tipico Sportsbook here.

Who is the starting QB for Coastal Carolina?

Grayson McCall. With the program in transition and McCall, the Sun Belt player of the year, still battling an injury, Coastal is nearly a double-digit underdog against one of the top teams in the American. Any chance the Chanticleers have of pulling off the upset depends on McCall. They split the two games he missed in November, including a 47-7 rout at James Madison. He played below his standard in blowout loss to Troy in the Sun Belt championship game.

Is Grayson McCall transferring?

McCall announced on Dec. 12 that he entered the transfer portal after playing three seasons at Coastal Carolina.

Story continues

Will Grayson McCall play in the bowl game?

"I will play in the bowl game and finish was I started," McCall tweeted in his announcement he was entering the transfer portal.

How do East Carolina and Coastal Carolina match up?

Aiming for eight wins for the first time since 2014, East Carolina needs to get more from a defense that has allowed 3,584 passing yards, most in the American. But the Pirates have been very good against the run and could make the Chanticleers offense one-dimensional.

What year is East Carolina RB Keaton Mitchell?

Mitchell is a sophomore. He is working on a six-game streak with at least 100 rushing yards, including a career-best 222 yards and three scores in the regular-season finale against Temple. For the season, he totaled 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Who are the other players to watch?

A pair of defenders and a wideout to keep your eyes on.

DB Malik Fleming, East Carolina

The Pirates pass defense struggled at times and would be even worse without Fleming, a second-team All-American Athletic choice after picking off three passes and total 41 tackles.

WR Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina

With 47 receptions for 782 yards (16.6 per catch) and a team-best six touchdowns, Brown established himself as one of the top freshman receivers in the Group of Five. He’ll draw the attention of the Pirates on passing downs.

LB Adrian Hope, Coastal Carolina

A disruptive force in the opponent’s backfield, Hope led the Chanticleers in sacks (6½) and tied for second in tackles for loss (10) after joining the program in the spring as a graduate transfer from Furman.

College football bowl game expert picks

SECURE THE BAG: Meet college football's first $1 million strength coach: 'He is the team'

NEXT UP: College football's next big coaching hire? Keep an eye on these successful assistants.

KEY TRAITS: What makes successful college football coaching hire?

SMART STAFF: The key to success for Georgia football? Let's start with team's (massive) support staff.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina Birmingham Bowl: Time, TV, picks