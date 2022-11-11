East Carolina vs Cincinnati prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Friday, November 11

East Carolina vs Cincinnati How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 11

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: East Carolina (6-3), Cincinnati (7-2)

East Carolina vs Cincinnati Game Preview

Why East Carolina Will Win

The Pirates have been fantastic over the last few weeks, and there’s a lot to go.

They’re still in the hunt for the American Athletic Conference Championship if they can win out and have a whole ton of things break the right way, but for now, the team is bowl eligible, they won four of their last five games against a decent slate, and now they get to have some fun.

So what’s going right? The offense has been steady, the defense is coming up with big plays when needed, and the turnovers for both sides have been a big deal.

East Carolina hasn’t given the ball away in three weeks, it forced six takeaways against Memphis and UCF, and the team has figured out how to win.

However …

Why Cincinnati Will Win

Cincinnati might have a slew of issues – too many penalties and too many problems on third downs – but they’re slowing down.

The flags aren’t as bad as they were earlier in the season, there haven’t been any turnovers over the last two games, and the mediocre rushing attack has perked up with the passing game playing well.

The defense and pass rush are good enough to bother the East Carolina backfield and limit the downfield passes. East Carolina might have a nice passing game, but almost everything is midrange. The Bearcat pass defense should be able to hold up, so …

What’s Going To Happen

Can the East Carolina running game take over?

It’s 5-0 when it runs for over 150 yards and 1-3 when it doesn’t. On the flip side, Cincinnati is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 220 yards and 1-2 when it gives up more.

East Carolina will be in the game throughout with a balanced attack, but it won’t run enough to control the game and pull this off.

Win this, beat Temple and Tulane, play for the conference championship.

East Carolina vs Cincinnati Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 28, East Carolina 24

Line: Cincinnati -5.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

East Carolina vs Cincinnati Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

