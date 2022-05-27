East Carolina Pirates Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

East Carolina Pirates Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

East Carolina Pirates Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | East Carolina Schedule

Keaton Mitchell, RB, Soph.

The First Team All-American Athletic Conference back ran for 1,132 yards – averaging 6.5 yards per carry – with nine touchdowns, and caught 22 passes for 253 yards and a score after running for 443 yards and two scores as a freshman. The 5-9, 188-pounder is durable, but he’ll likely be part of more of a rotation with a deep group of backs returning.

Holton Ahlers, QB Sr.

6-3, 230. 812-1,388 (59%), 10.225 yards, 69 TD, 32 INT, 397 carries for 1,264 yards, 19 TD, 1 receiving TD in four seasons

Owen Daffer, PK Soph.

5-10, 173. First Team All-American Athletic Conference made 19-of 23 field goals and 39-of-41 extra points. 96 total points.

CJ Johnson, WR Jr.

6-2, 222. 108 catches, 1,833 yards (17 ypc), 11 TD over the last three seasons

Shawn Dourseau, S Jr.

5-11, 187. Former Fresno State transfer with 96 tackles, 1 sack, 4 TFL, 2 interceptions, 5 broken up passes in his last two years

Jireh Wilson, S/LB Jr.

6-3, 211. 140 tackles, 6 sacks, 11.5 TFL, 1 INT, 7 broken up passes over the last three seasons

Rahjai Harris, RB Soph.

5-10, 224. 292 carries, 1,203 yards (4.1 ypc), 8 TD, 30 catches, 193 yards, 2 TD in two seasons

Jeremy Lewis, LB Jr.

6-3, 235. 42 tackles, 3 sacks, 5.5 TFL, 2 forced fumbles last year

Kamorro Edmonds, RB RFr.

6-0, 230. Transfer from North Carolina who should be in the rotation right away.

Immanuel Hickman, DE Soph.

6-3, 257. 24 tackles, 3 sacks, 7.5 TFL last season

