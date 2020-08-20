East Carolina has become the latest college team to pause football workouts because of a cluster of positive coronavirus cases.

The school announced Thursday it was suspending the team’s workouts indefinitely after 10 football players tested positive.

East Carolina will isolate the affected individuals and begin contact tracing and quarantining close contacts according to school protocol.

“Today’s decision to pause all football activities comes in consultation with our medical staff after reviewing our latest test results,” athletic director Jon Gilbert said in a statement, via Sam Khan of ESPN. “We will continue to monitor all of our student-athletes on campus and take all the necessary actions to follow all safety protocols established at the local, state and national levels.”

The Pirates began practice July 31 and are scheduled to host Marshall in their season opener Sept. 12.

East Carolina pauses football workouts after 10 positive tests originally appeared on Pro Football Talk