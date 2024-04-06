East capitalizes on chances while defense stymies Sheridan

Apr. 6—CHEYENNE — Brenden Bohlmann counted three quality scoring chances he wasn't able to cash in during the first half of Cheyenne East's match with visiting Sheridan.

The senior made his best scoring chance of the second half count and helped the Thunderbirds take a 1-0 victory Friday at Okie Blanchard Stadium.

Bohlmann got a pass from Connor Kling a few steps inside the penalty area and got off a shot as Sheridan keeper Beck Haswell charged out to cut down the angle in the 46th minute.

"It was nice to go up 1-0," Bohlmann said. "If we have enough opportunities, we're going to get a few in the back of the net. That ball bounced perfect, and I was able to get it into the goal.

"Our build up has been a lot better, and that's gotten us more chances."

Bohlmann had a left-footed shot on a volley go wide of the frame in the 17th minute, and another shot from in front of the goal just miss in the 30th.

East got seven shots overall, but Bohlmann's second-half marker was its lone shot on net. "Our game plan is to possess the ball and build into the attack, and we have 11 guys working together and transitioning together," first-year East coach Alex Stratton said. "We did a good job of connecting passes and having multi-pass strings to get to the attack.

"We created a lot of opportunities, but we won this game defensively. (Sheridan) didn't have many opportunities to be aggressive."

Sheridan had a goal waived off in the 50th minute due to offsides. It was the best scoring chance the Broncs had, as all three of East keeper Jaxon Miller's saves were fairly routine.

Sheridan also was awarded an indirect free kick inside the penalty area after an unintentional handball call against East. The Thunderbirds charged after the initial touch and the shot went off the wall.

"The defense did a good job of finishing the shutout and helping us get forward," Bohlmann said. "They were all really locked in, and moving (Kling) back there has helped out a lot. We came ready to play in the defensive areas and got the job done."

East hosts Campbell County at 8 a.m. today at Okie Blanchard Stadium. The match was moved to an earlier start time due to the threat of inclement weather.

EAST 1, SHERIDAN 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Goal: East, Bohlmann (Kling), 46.

Shots: Sheridan 6, East 7. Shots on goal: Sheridan 3, East 1. Saves: Sheridan 0 (B. Haswell); East 3 (Miller).

Corner kicks: Sheridan 4, East 1. Offsides: Sheridan 3, East 0. Fouls: Sheridan 7, East 9. Yellow cards: Sheridan 2 (Chase, 51. Smajlovic, 76); East 2 (Taylor, 42. Pena, 68).

