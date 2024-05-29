East boys hold off furious West comeback

May 29—The West team was storming back from what seemed like an insurmountable 20-point deficit late in the third quarter of the boys' game at the 2024 Ada News All-Star Classic last Saturday inside Ada's Cougar Activity Center.

The East went scoreless for over six minutes to start the fourth and final period and were in desperate need of a bucket.

Carter Colombe of Ada had given his West squad all the momentum and electrified the crowd with a thunderous dunk with 2:14 left in the game that had trimmed his team's huge deficit to 57-53. That big play capped a huge 15-0 surge by the West boys.

However, after a timeout, Byng's Mark Birdshead hit a tough runner in the lane to end a 15-0 West surge and help the West go on to secure a tense 63-60 win

Birdshead, who had hit big shots throughout the contest to help the East team build an early double-digit lead, finished with 19 points and was named the game's Most Valuable Player.

"Mark really has the ability to fill it," said Byng boys coach Jared Gambrel. "He's worked really hard to get where he is and it's always great seeing people rewarded for all the extra time they put in the gym."

Ada's Devon MacCollister, the 2024 Ada News All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year, hit a long 3-pointer to get the West within 59-56 with 1:33 left. But on the next East possession, Allen's Easton Ledo came up with a huge putback to push the East lead back to five at 61-56.

After a Colombe layup on the other end with 59 seconds left, Layne Thrower of Vanoss — who also had a big game for the East squad — knocked down two free throws with 25.5 seconds remaining to help ice the game. Thrower matched Birdshead with 19 points on the strength of five 3-point baskets.

The East hit eight triples as a team.

The final points of the contest came from a rebound basket from Jamison Carrington of Stonewall with just under three seconds left.

The game was tied at 12-12 late in the first quarter before the East sank three consecutive 3-point baskets — two by Byng's Gary Raney and another by Thrower — that put the West in a 21-14 hole heading into the second period.

Ada's Isaiah James got free for a fast break bucket to get the West within 31-25 at the 2:06 mark of the second period. However, the East scored the final eight points of the frame on back-to-back 3-pointers from Thrower and Birdshead and a basket inside by Raney and the East led 39-25 at halftime.

Raney, who is listed at 6-10 on the Byng roster, also had a big game for the East, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

Asher's Jordyn Litson hit a 3-pointer and Raney followed with a steal and layup late in the third quarter that gave the East its biggest lead of the game at 54-34.

Colombe paced the West squad with 15 points, including seven in his team's late comeback effort, and six rebounds. MacCollister was next with 13 points and Latta leader Sam Brown also reached double figures with 10.

Ada's George Maddox finished with six points.

Ada's Cody Nall was the coach for the West boys and Allen's Greg Mills coached the East boys.

------o------

Saturday, May 25

2024 Ada News All-Star Classic

BOYS

East 63, West 60

EAST 21 18 18 6 — 63

WEST 14 11 13 22 — 60

EAST: Layne Thrower (Vanoss) 19, Mark Birdshead (Byng) 19, Gary Raney (Byng) 18, Jordyn Litson (Asher) 3, Easton Ledo (Allen) 2, Ryfle Gold (Coalgate) 2.

WEST: Carter Colombe (Ada) 15, Devon MacCollister (Ada) 13, Sam Brown (Latta) 10, George Maddox (Ada) 6, Izaia King (Holdenville) 5, Kaden Darnell (Roff) 4, Jamison Carrington (Stonewall) 4; Isaiah James (Ada) 3.

3-point goals: Thrower 5, Raney 2, Birdshead (E); MacCollister 3, Brown 2 (W).

Fouled out: None.

Officials: Harland Burgess, Darrin Walters.