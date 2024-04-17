East Bay youth baseball team cries foul after $15K worth of equipment stolen from sports complex

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Thieves broke into a sports complex in Concord and stole more than $15,000 worth of a nonprofit youth baseball league’s equipment recently. With the league’s season is in full swing, organizers say the theft is a crushing blow.

Mark Northrup and his brother Anthony’s kids have grown out of the Junior Optimist Baseball League (JOBL). But both still help run the nonprofit in Concord.

“I help out. It’s kids,” said Anthony Northrup, who is also facilities director.

Mark serves as board president for the group. As facilities director, Anthony is the one who discovered their sports complex that encompasses 15 youth baseball and softball fields was burglarized over the weekend.

“We hit a roadblock Saturday night,” Mark said.

“They literally snapped the padlocks,” Anthony added.

The Northrups say thieves broke through the bars and locks to at least four of their Conex boxes, which store the heavy equipment used to maintain the fields.

“Normally in this box, we keep our generators, and we keep two large ATVs,” said Anthony.

Among the items reported stolen to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office were an ATV, a utility trailer, generators, water pumps to keep fields dry, tools and batteries.

“We’re down about, estimated $15,000. And, given our budget, that’s a long way to go,” said Mark.

For a nonprofit organization already struggling with low funding this is a major setback.

“We’ve had a COVID issue, so we don’t have a lot,” said Mark. “I mean, I tell you we have about $4,000 or $5,0000 in our account.”

An online fundraiser has been established to help replace what was lost, and the Northrups are grateful for that. The organization is run by all volunteers, and they are committed to preventing this burglary from impacting play.

“The kids are going to play cause that’s what we’re here for,” said Mark.

“There are people in the community that don’t have kids playing at JOBL that are donating to these children,” said Anthony. “Thank you. To the criminals, and I’ll use that word — you stole from children in need. Just remember that.”

The league is working with businesses nearby to track down surveillance video that may result in any leads.

