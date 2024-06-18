East Aurora’s Amar Culov named NYS Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — East Aurora forward Amar Culov was named the Gatorade New York Boys Soccer Player of the Year on Friday, becoming the school’s first boys soccer player to receive the accolade.

Culov received the award, which celebrates the nation’s top high school athletes for excellence on the field as well as in the classroom and community, following a standout season in which he totaled 33 goals and 18 assists. He helped lead the Blue Devils to a Class B state title and a 22-0-1 record.

Culov will attend Division III Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, where he will attempt to walk on with the school’s men’s soccer team.

In addition to his standout performance on the field, Culov maintained an A average in the classroom and has volunteered with Oishei Children’s Hospital for multiple drives, among other charitable work, according to a release from Gatorade.

Adam Gorski

