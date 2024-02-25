East’s 33 not enough in Mizzou’s loss to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Khalif Battle shattered his previous career high by scoring 42 points to help carry Arkansas to a season sweep of Missouri, 88-73 on Saturday, overshadowing a 33-point career-best effort by the Tigers’ Sean East II.

Battle topped his 32-point best mark with a pair of free throws with 7:27 left and followed it with a four-point play.

He finished shooting 11 of 15 from the field, including 6 of 10 from beyond the arc and 14 of 14 from the free-throw line.

“This is the best because it’s on the big stage,” Battle said. “This is the SEC and no game is easy. To be able to put 42 up and get the win and get the home crowd — there’s nothing better than this right here.”

East reached his career-best mark without attempting a 3-pointer, hitting 9 of 14 from the field and 15 of 16 from the free-throw line, easily topping his previous career mark of 25 set last week against Ole Miss.

Connor Vanover dunked with 11:04 left to pull Missouri even at 50-50 and Nick Honor hit two free throws a minute later keep the Tigers within one, 53-52, but Battle hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start a 14-5 run to give the Razorbacks a 67-57 lead with more than five minutes left.

Arkansas (14-13, 5-9 SEC) was 25 of 52 from the field (48.1%), including 10 of 25 (40%) from distance. Makhi Mitchell had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists and Tramon Mark added 10 points, seven boards and three assists.

Honor finished with 14 points for Missouri and Tamar Bates went 6-for-6 from the free throw line to add 11.

Missouri (8-19) remains winless through 14 SEC games, has lost eight of its last 10 games with the Razorbacks and is 2-10 in games played in Fayetteville.

They play at No. 24 Florida Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

