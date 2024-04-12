Easson on national pride, exposure of game and friendship across the border

Scotland head coach Bryan Easson has been speaking to the media ahead of his side's clash against England.

Here are the key points:

"Business as usual" but there is an "edge of excitement" ahead of this fixture.

Exposure and coverage of the game "has been building". Whether that's been through social media or the games themselves or the players, it's all positive.

Players should "be proud" of the performances they're putting in for the national team.