The easiest paths to the College Football Playoff: Is USC part of this debate?

The only schools in recent memory which have had a comparatively easy path to the College Football Playoff are Alabama, Georgia, and Clemson. In years when the SEC or ACC were not very deep and not very stacked at the top, those three schools did not have an especially imposing set of obstacles on the road to the playoff.

When LSU, Auburn and Texas A&M struggled, the lane for Alabama was comparatively easier. Florida and Tennessee struggling created an opportunity for Georgia. Last year, of course, Tennessee became a lot better, so UGA had to work harder to make the playoff, but in prior seasons, Georgia did not face a murderer’s row to reach college football’s version of the Final Four.

As we turn the page to 2023, let’s consider which teams have a smoother path — at least on paper — compared to others. This doesn’t necessarily mean their paths are easy in an absolute sense, but they might be less daunting than the competition.

Patrick Conn of College Sports Wire offers his analysis:

GEORGIA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs have won back-to-back national titles. Yes, Stetson Bennett is gone, but it doesn’t matter. Furthermore, top 2024 QB Dylan Raiola is coming to Athens next year. It never stops in Georgia. The Dawgs have established themselves as the best program in the sport in the 2020s.

For your consideration, here are Georgia’s away games, as noted by Patrick Conn:

Sept. 30 at Auburn

Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 28 vs Florida in Jacksonville, FL

Nov. 18 at Tennessee

Tennessee is the obvious landmine, but the other three games don’t seem threatening, given that Florida does not appear ready to challenge Georgia this year.

CLEMSON TIGERS

The Tigers get an offensive upgrade with Garrett Riley coming to town, and Cade Klubnik should take a huge step forward in 2022.

Two particular games of note:

Notre Dame (Nov. 4 in Clemson)

Nov. 18 vs North Carolina

MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

That Fiesta Bowl loss still stings in Ann Arbor, but Jim Harbaugh bypassed the NFL once again. J.J. McCarthy is back and so is Blake Corum. Michigan’s Big Ten title hopes are realistic. A nonconference schedule of East Carolina, UNLV, and Bowling Green is as easy as it gets.

Michigan’s road games:

Sept. 30 at Nebraska — getting Matt Rhule’s team early in the year, not late, is probably a plus.

Oct. 7 at Minnesota

Oct. 21 at Michigan State

Nov. 11 at Penn State — this is the big test.

Nov. 18 at Maryland

USC TROJANS

We know this by now: The Trojans’ offense is electric, but as Conn points out, it’s up to the defense. Here’s what Patrick wrote:

The Trojans begin year two of the Lincoln Riley era against San Jose State on Aug. 26. Overall the nonconference schedule isn’t anything they can’t handle but they will get tested against Notre Dame in mid October. Pac-12 matchups against Utah and Washington will be in their favor as they will host both games. Going to Eugene will be a test. The offense will be loaded with the return of Caleb Williams, who looks to defend his Heisman Trophy. The team did lose Jordan Addison to the NFL draft but replaced him with former Arizona wideout Dorian Singer. Mario Williams, who followed Riley and Caleb from Oklahoma will also be in the mix. Offensively, they are set. The biggest question for USC isn’t the schedule, it is whether or not the Trojans can avoid having a hemorrhaging defense in 2023.

Notable games:

Sept. 30 at Colorado

Notre Dame (Oct. 14 in South Bend)

Oct. 21 vs Utah

Nov. 4 vs Washington

Nov. 11 at Oregon

Nov. 18 vs UCLA

ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE

Will Anderson and Bryce Young are gone, as is Jahmyr Gibbs. It’s no big deal for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, who lose players to the NFL every single year. They’ll be back in the mix. They regularly are.

Notable games:

Texas (Sept. 9 in Tuscaloosa)

Oct. 7 at Texas A&M

Oct. 14 vs Arkansas

Oct. 21 vs Tennessee

Nov. 4 vs LSU

Nov. 25 at Auburn

