Who has the easiest, hardest remaining schedule in NFL?

The 2020 NFL season is just about at the middle point with Week 8 in the books and Week 9 just around the corner. For some teams, the outlook is pretty bleak while others could have a glass half-filled outlook on the rest of the year.

A big reason for that is each team’s remaining strength of schedule. Perhaps a team like the New England Patriots could have reason for optimism? Then there’s some like the Buffalo Bills might want to proceed with caution even though they’re leading their division…

With that, here’s your full remaining strength of schedule rankings for the entire NFL via Tankathon:

1. Falcons (.644)

2. Jaguars (.615)

3. 49ers (.610)

4. Bills (.579)

5. Rams (.576)

6. Panthers (.569)

7. Broncos (.522)

8. Colts (.540)

9. Titans (.538)

10. Cardinals (.529)

11. Eagles (.525)

12. Jets (.517)

13. Giants (.517)

14. Texans (.508)

15. Packers (.507)

16. Bengals (.500)

17. Chiefs (.492)

18. Vikings (.485)

19. Chargers (.478)

20. Bucs (.475)

21. Dolphins (.470)

22. Lions (.470)

23. Saints (.464)

24. Football Team (.464)

25. Steelers (.456)

26. Ravens (.455)

27. Cowboys (.450)

28. Seahawks (.450)

29. Bears (.429)

30. Raiders (.424)

31. Patriots (.418)

32. Browns (.398)

