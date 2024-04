Ava Easdon has been recalled from her loan spell at Partick Thistle by parent club Glasgow City.

City confirmed the keeper will be eligible to feature against Rangers on Sunday.

The 17-year-old joined Brian Graham's side at the start of the current campaign and had been a mainstay in the starting lineup.

Thistle are now left with just Rangers loanee Megan Cunningham, who will be ineligible to face her parent club next weekend.