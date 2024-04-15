Earthy discharged from hospital

[Getty Images]

West Ham United’s George Earthy has been discharged from hospital after the head injury he suffered in Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Fulham.

Earthy, 19, entered the field as a late second half substitute to make his Premier League debut at London Stadium, only to be withdrawn in stoppage time.

He was immediately transferred to a local hospital for further assessment.

Earthy will now follow FA and Premier League concussion guidelines ahead of his return to play.

Richard Collinge, Performance Director at West Ham United, said: “George is back home and we will continue to monitor him over the coming days as he completes the graduated return to play programme.”