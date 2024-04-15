Earthy discharged from hospital
West Ham United’s George Earthy has been discharged from hospital after the head injury he suffered in Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Fulham.
Earthy, 19, entered the field as a late second half substitute to make his Premier League debut at London Stadium, only to be withdrawn in stoppage time.
He was immediately transferred to a local hospital for further assessment.
Earthy will now follow FA and Premier League concussion guidelines ahead of his return to play.
Richard Collinge, Performance Director at West Ham United, said: “George is back home and we will continue to monitor him over the coming days as he completes the graduated return to play programme.”