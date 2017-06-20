EarthWater Exclusive Title Sponsor, Featuring Driver Alon Day and Car #23 BK Racing in Sonoma, CA

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2017 / EarthWater (www.EarthWater.com), a manufacturer of high alkaline mineral infused beverages under the brands "FulHum" (www.DrinkFulHum.com) and "ZenFul" (www.DrinkZenful.com), is proud to be the Exclusive Title Sponsor of Driver Alon Day (www.alonday.com) and Car #23 for BK Racing (www.bkracingteam.com) at the NASCAR Race in Sonoma, CA on Sunday, June 25th broadcast LIVE on FOX SPORTS.

Alon Day is the first driver from Israel to ever compete in NASCAR's top series on Sunday, June 25th at the Toyota/Save Mart 350, driving the BK Racing No. 23 EarthWater Limited Toyota Camry. Day, a 25 year-old native of Tel Aviv, Israel, was named Israel's 2016 "Athlete of the Year." As a result of his outstanding achievements in NASCAR's Euro Series, Day has the unique distinction of being the first stock car driver from outside of North America to be selected for the NASCAR NEXT program, an initiative to feature NASCAR's future stars.

Day comes to Sonoma upon the heels of being crowned "King of Brands Hatch," as a result of last week's victory in the NASCAR Whelen Euro race in England. Day intends to compete for the 2017 NASCAR Euro Series Championship with plans to race again in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen, as well as select races in the NASCAR XFINITY Series and Camping World Truck Series the remainder of the 2017 season.

EarthWater President, Cash Riley Jr., stated, "We're excited to be a part of this groundbreaking moment in NASCAR's history which features an amazing driver who will be competing at the highest level with world class drivers. The increasing issues around dehydration in sports is getting serious and we're proud to provide EarthWater as a solution to this threatening issue. EarthWater is NOW available in 29 countries worldwide, and P.S. - It's Kosher!"

About EarthWater Limited

EarthWater Limited (www.EarthWater.com) is a manufacturer of Mineral Infused High-Alkaline Beverages. Their brands, FulHum (www.DrinkFulhum.com) and ZenFul (www.DrinkZenful.com), use a 100% natural, proprietary blend of organic Fulvic and Humic complexes mined from deep within the Earth's surface. Fulvic and Humic minerals are believed to have properties which detoxify free radicals, and improve absorption of key nutrients. To engage with EarthWater online, you are encouraged to "like" and "follow" the brand's social media pages. EarthWater inquiries can be contacted via email at info@earthwater.com.

