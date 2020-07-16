Earthquakes, Shea Salinas pull off most bonkers comeback you'll see in 2020

There are absurd comebacks, and then there's what the Earthquakes did against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday during the MLS Is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida.

Shea Salinas' winning goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time gave the Quakes a 4-3 win. Salinas gathered the ball just in front of the halfway line, and, well, any words I could write about the ensuing solo effort wouldn't do true justice to its bonkers nature.

Just watch for yourself.

SHEA SALINAS GOES ALL THE WAY!



INCREDIBLE. #VANvSJ pic.twitter.com/obJDPi6iCI



— Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 16, 2020

San Jose erased a two-goal deficit owed, in large part, to an utterly ridiculous own goal in the 22nd minute and a brutal giveaway from goalkeeper Daniel Vega in the 59th minutes.

Neither of these gaffes were mentioned sooner because, again, they must be seen to be believed.

Probably not how they drew that one up...



But still in the net for @WhitecapsFC! 2-0. #VANvSJ pic.twitter.com/XbSmvaV46p



— Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 16, 2020

What was shaping up to be a banner night for the "mLs iS bAcK" crowd turned into one where you couldn't help but earnestly say the league's all-too-on-the-nose tournament name.

It began with the 63rd-minute introductions of Chris Wondolowski (MLS' all-time leading goal-scorer), Carlos Fierro, Danny Hoesen and Salinas off the bench. Wondolowski needed fewer than 10 minutes to cut the Whitecaps' lead in half, adding to his record goal tally with a headed ball that basically missed everything in its path before bouncing off Vancouver defender Ali Adnan's head as it crossed the goal line.

Fewer than 10 minutes later, defender Oswaldo Alanis equalized with a header off a corner kick and sent his teammates into bedlam.

Salinas ultimately capped off the comeback, and a night of unrelenting pressure on the Whitecaps.

70 - @SJEarthquakes are the first team to come from two goals behind to win in the final 20 minutes since @ATLUTD against the Earthquakes on September 19, 2018. Irresistible.#MLSisBack — OptaJack⚽️ (@OptaJack) July 16, 2020

Not only did @SJEarthquakes win the match, they also broke the #MLS record for corner kicks in a game with 22. The old record was 19. In addition, the 25 total corners ties an #MLS record. #MLSisBack #VANvSJ — Gabriel Gabor (@MLSGabor) July 16, 2020

A three-goal comeback, with goals from club veterans Wondolowski and Salinas? You could forgive the Earthquakes' social-media team for wanting to party like it was 2012.

NEVER SAY DIE

NEVER SAY DIE

NEVER SAY DIE

NEVER SAY DIE

NEVER SAY DIE

NEVER SAY DIE

NEVER SAY DIE

NEVER SAY DIE pic.twitter.com/qtu3dzRiAb













— San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) July 16, 2020

somewhere gordo and lenny are smiling. — San Jose Earthquakes (@SJEarthquakes) July 16, 2020

Mixing the fundamental weirdness of a tournament behind closed doors at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex with the chaotic energy that drove Alan Gordon, Steven Lenhart, Salinas, Wondolowski and Co. to the 2012 Supporters Shield crown is an appealing cocktail in a time (relatively) deprived of live sports.

The Quakes will have a tough time topping Wednesday's win in Sunday's match against the Chicago Fire, but it's OK to admit you'll want to see them try.

Earthquakes, Shea Salinas pull off most bonkers comeback you'll see in 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area