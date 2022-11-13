How on earth did Bears Cole Kmet get this wide-open?

Justin Fields probably could not believe what he was seeing when he dropped back for the Chicago Bears in the third quarter on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Talk about blown coverages.

The Lions seemed to forget Chicago TE Cole Kmet was an eligible receiver as they let him wander alone behind the secondary. He was 15 yards behind the “closest” Lions DB.

Fields delivered the pass and Kmet reeled it and could have waltzed into the end zone.

Dan Campbell’s pursuit of his first road victory as a head coach is an uphill battle because Chicago led 24-10 after the PAT.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire