Earps withdraws from England squad with hip injury

Mary Earps has made 50 appearances for England [Getty Images]

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has withdrawn from the squad for Tuesday's Euro 2025 qualifier against France in Saint-Etienne.

The 31-year-old was replaced just seven minutes into her 50th appearance for the Lionesses with a hip injury during Friday's 2-1 loss to France at St James' Park.

The Manchester United keeper, who was replaced by Chelsea's Hannah Hampton, left the stadium on crutches as England suffered a first defeat in European qualifying since 2002.

England say the injury is "minor" and that Birmingham City's Lucy Thomas has been called into the squad for Tuesday's trip to France.

Sarina Wiegman's side are third in League A Group 3 with four points, having won one, drawn one and lost one of their opening three fixtures as they bid to defend their crown at Euro 2025.

After Tuesday's game in France, England host the Republic of Ireland before travelling to second-placed Sweden for their final group fixture in July.

The Lionesses need to finish in the top two positions in the group to automatically qualify for next summer's tournament in Switzerland.