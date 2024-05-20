Earps says her Man Utd future is 'up to the club'

Mary Earps kept seven clean sheets in 22 WSL appearances this season [Getty Images]

Goalkeeper Mary Earps says her future at Manchester United is "up to the club".

The 31-year-old's contract at United runs out next month.

Last summer, United rejected a significant bid for the England international, who appeared in all 22 of their Women's Super League (WSL) games this season.

"Conversations are still ongoing with my contract," Earps told Sky Sports.

"I've been clear I don't want to make an emotional decision."

Marc Skinner's side won the club's first Women’s FA Cup this month, but finished fifth in a disappointing league campaign which concluded with a 6-0 thrashing by champions Chelsea on Saturday.

"I've asked the club for some confirmation on what they're trying to achieve and when I have those answers then I'll be able to make a decision, so it's kind of up to the club," Earps added.

Earps, who joined United from Wolfsburg in 2019, was voted BBC Women's Footballer of the Year in November, and crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2023.

She won the Golden Glove as England reached the World Cup final in August, which they lost 1-0 to Spain, despite Earps saving a second-half penalty.

For United, Earps claimed the WSL's Golden Glove for the 2022-23 season, keeping a record 14 clean sheets.