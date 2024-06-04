Earnshaw welcomes Bulut contract breakthrough

Former Cardiff City striker Robert Earnshaw has welcomed the end of the uncertainty surrounding Erol Bulut's future.

But he has warned the delay on reaching an agreement with the Bluebirds boss may have already caused harm to plans for next season.

Out of contract at the end of the season, Bulut is understood to have agreed in principle to remain at Cardiff City Stadium next season following five weeks of talks.

The club are expected to confirm the new deal in the coming days.

"Finally!," Earnshaw told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

"There would have been interest [in him] because he's done an excellent job. He's stabilised the club; yes they finished in 12th but looking at the previous season to this season, [it was] way, way better.

"It was concerning because it's taken so long; we knew there were discussions straight after the season but it's been a worry.

"To be honest with you, I thought he was going to leave because it's taken too long and Cardiff City unfortunately are already behind...in their recruitment in preparing for next season."

Earnshaw, who made more than 200 appearances for the Bluebirds across two spells, was among a number of former players who had expressed concern at the length of time it was taking to sort their managerial situation.

But he says 49-year-old Bulut now has the chance to build on the work of his first season in south Wales in what will be a milestone year for the club.

“They need to build," said the ex-Wales striker. "Cardiff City is a great football club, the fan base is great, there really is massive potential for Cardiff City.

"It is the 125th year so it is going to be huge but Cardiff City need to pick the right recruitment, the right players.

"If the manager stays now you’ve got a guy that’s going to be there and help build because Cardiff City need to build."

Earnshaw says he thinks Cardiff should now target promotion from the Championship, claiming play-offs would be a possibility.

He added: "Looking at the season last year it’s going to be difficult but Cardiff City have that potential.”