Earnhardt, Williams scrap on track at Richmond: ‘Don’t care if he’s a hero or not’

Associated Press

Two races into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, regular-season champion Kyle Larson is still the points leader, but the stable of contenders at Joe Gibbs Racing is making the most noise with victories in the last two races. Martin Truex Jr. led a 1-2-3 parade of JGR Toyotas to the checkered flag on Saturday night at Richmond Raceway, and it wasn't just at the finish line where they dominated. Truex's teammate Denny Hamlin, who finished second at Richmond, ended a 31-race winless drought in the playoff opener at Darlington, and Truex's victory, while his fourth of the season, came in his 16th start since the last one.