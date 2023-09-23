Earner dominates, Comeau wins it: Rockland High football edges WB to improve to 3-0

WEST BRIDGEWATER — It was Joe Earner's game to own. It was Brandon Comeau's game to win.

Together, it was the tandem's game to seal.

Earner, a senior running back, ran 31 times for 253 yards and 2 touchdowns and Comeau, a junior receiver, snatched the go-ahead touchdown from nine yards out 2:10 left as the Rockland High football team stole a 27-23 road win over West Bridgewater on Friday to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Both Earner and Comeau combined on a crucial sack late to stall West Bridgewater's final drive at a comeback, pushing the Wildcats' back 12 yards and essentially deciding the game with 35 seconds left.

“The game’s funny. It finds people in certain ways," Rockland head coach Nick Liquori said. "Those two worked their tails off all week in practice and it showed up here tonight.”

Rockland running back Joe Earner carries the football during a game versus West Bridgewater on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

Comeau's go-ahead touchdown capped an 11-play Rockland drive that spanned 42 yards. Nine of those plays were designed runs for Earner but, as the Bulldogs lined up in the same formation, a sudden pass play in the red zone found Comeau wide-open over the middle for the score.

“We were pounding them. We caught them off guard," Comeau said. "Right up the middle, they weren’t expecting it.”

“After you run the same play 80 times, you would think the defense would catch on, which they started to. We kept getting four, five yards a whack," Earner said. "We saw both linebackers blitzing. It was a great play call by all the coaches.”

Earner scored his first touchdown from 13 yards out at the 2:15 mark of the second quarter, and his second from one yard out at the 7:53 mark of the third as Rockland came out of halftime down, 20-14, but took a one-point lead behind Earner's third-quarter score and a successful PAT from senior Jacob Comman.

“A little bowling ball he is," Liquori said of Earner, a team captain. "He’s gotten better and better as the year (has gone) on."

West Bridgewater wide receiver Luke Destrampe makes the spectacular touchdown catch over Rockland defender Jax Leduc during a game on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

“I’m tired," Earner said of the performance with a laugh. "That was a battle on both sides. They came out of the gates flying and we had to respond. Both teams gave it their all, but I think one team wanted it more and it happened to be us.”

Rockland quarterback Jordan DePina ran for 43 yards on 12 carries (his longest went for 22 yards) and he flung a 39-yard TD strike to senior receiver Terran Williams to get Rockland on the board with 6:38 to play in the second.

For West Bridgewater (1-2), senior quarterback James Harris found senior receiver Luke Destrampe for highlight touchdowns from 40 and 45 yards out, respectively, and sophomore running back Ty Holmes ran in a 55-yard TD in the first quarter.

