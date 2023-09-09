Who earned Buckeye leaves in Ohio State football’s win over Youngstown State

Ohio State Football, in my eyes, has the most recognizable helmets in college football, and it has a lot to due with the Buckeye leaf decals that are added on throughout the season.

The Buckeye players have to earn their leaves, and it’s not just about who dominates the game. Some of them are given for team achievements, while some of them are individual. Some are for effort throughout the week of practice, potentially working on the scout team.

For our sake, this is all individual, as I have selected which Buckeyes earned their helmet decals during Ohio State’s win over Youngstown State.

Quarterback Kyle McCord

Kyle McCord’s day is done and the Buckeye quarterback was nearly perfect today: 14/20, 258 yds, 12.9 avg, 3 touchdowns QB1 with a great performance this week. pic.twitter.com/glPpbjv206 — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) September 9, 2023

Why

The linchpin for the Ohio State offense didn’t separate himself much against Indiana, but that didn’t stop Kyle McCord against Youngstown State. In my eyes, he won the quarterback derby today, finishing the day with the stats mentioned above. This very well could have been a bigger day, had he not rotated a few series with Devin Brown. Great performance from McCord today.

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg

SACK! Tommy Eichenberg gets to the quarterback and forces a fumble recovered by Youngstown State. 7-yard loss after the big play by Eichenberg! — The Silver Bulletin (@tSilverBulletin) September 9, 2023

Why

The linebacker registered a sack on a blitz early in the third quarter, but that wasn’t the only impactful play he had. Some big tackles on third down during the first half and his calming demeanor helped the defense. Eichenberg is the clear leader of this group and the rest of his teammates feed off him. He’s constantly helping other Buckeyes get in the right position. There’s a reason why Eichenberg is an All-American candidate.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr AGAIN🔥 pic.twitter.com/24dCQV5Yep — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 9, 2023

Why

Well, when you catch seven balls for 160 yards and two touchdowns, it’s hard not to stand out. Harrison Jr. caught the longest reception of his career, the 71-yard strike that stared the scoring for Ohio State. After many people questioned last week if Harrison Jr. could replicate his 2022 stats, he quieted those critics today.

Cornerback Denzel Burke

Why

Burke broke the Buckeye cornerback streak of not intercepting a pass, but he was trending to make this list regardless of that. He was great in run support and was locking down his man. After Burke struggled last year, he’s seemed like he’s regained the confidence that we saw during his freshman year. This team needs a lock-down corner and it very much looks like they have found one that was misplaced with Burke.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson

Why

The once again healthy junior running back was excellent today. He carried the ball just five times, but it was an impressive effort each time. Henderson totaled 56-yards on the ground, two touchdowns and chipped in 2 receptions for 18-yards. The junior is one of the most explosive running backs in the country and showed that ability against the Penguins.

Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr.

Bigtime sack by Michael Hall Jr. Grown man stuff right there. Love it. — JAY RICHARDSON (@JayRichardson99) September 9, 2023

Why

Get a sack, get a Buckeye leaf. It was just about Hall Jr. getting to the YSU quarterback, it was about the disruption that he created all game. The play after the sack the defensive tackle was stopping the run play. Then on third down, he was in on the collective tackle. Hall Jr.’s series was impressive and that wasn’t the only time he did that today.

Quarterback Devin Brown

You've heard that Devin Brown brings a lot of athleticism and mobility. Here's your first look at it, on a successful 4th-and-7 conversion. 👀 pic.twitter.com/vcDYkrukz9 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 9, 2023

Why

Brown obviously wasn’t the better quarterback out there for the Buckeyes today, but what he did was solid. The offensive play calling changed for him, which I’m not sure is the best idea, but the results were pretty good. His first two drives resulted in scores. You’ll take that every single time. The third drive didn’t end well, but the Buckeyes should have scored if not for a holding call. Regardless, it’s still progress for the backup quarterback.

