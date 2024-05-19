Earn that bread: Joey Logano dominates 2024 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro

Joey Logano dominated the All-Star Race and received a $1 million payday at North Wilkesboro Speedway Sunday evening.

Logano, who started on the pole, was one lap shy of executing a perfect race. The No. 22 Team Penske Ford led 199 laps out of the scheduled 200 circuits at the Wilkes County short track. The All-Star Race victory was Logano’s second of his career, with his first coming in 2016.

Denny Hamlin applied pressure for most of the second half of the race but was not able to make the pass over Logano, landing the No. 11 driver in second.

RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher managed to improve from his fifth starting position to third. Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson drove from the very back to finish fourth in the main event. Reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five.

Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell and Kyle Busch completed the top 10.

Fireworks started popping early on Lap 2 when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was pushed into the wall by Busch in retaliation for making a three-wide pass after the race start. The two drivers exchanged blows in the garage area post-race.

The 2024 Daytona 500 champion William Byron finished 14 laps down after suffering a broken toe link from hitting a bump on the track and getting into the wall.

The Cup Series will continue its regular season on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the Coca-Cola 600 (6 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

