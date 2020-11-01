Early Week 9 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

We’ll follow up with Andy Behrens’ full version of pickups on Monday, but first up, some early options to consider ahead of Week 9 waiver claims.

We normally wouldn’t recommend a player rostered in over 50% of leagues as a rule, but with Moss barely beating that threshold, we want to make sure everyone double-checks their waiver wire to make sure he’s not still sitting there. Consider this last call!

Moss and Devin Singletary both had 14 carries in Week 8, but it was Moss who scored twice, showcasing the Bills’ trust in him in the red area of the field. That upside is what separates Moss from Singletary, and why he deserves to be rostered in all leagues.

The Patriots lost, but running back Damien Harris impressed yet again, turning 16 carries into 102 yards and a rushing touchdown. Yes, Harris is rarely used in the passing game, but he’s now averaged over five yards per carry in three out of four games since being activated off IR. Not to mention, two 100-yard rushing efforts. With the Patriots looking weak on offense, Harris is a risk of being phased out of the game script in any given week, but he’s shown he’s the leader of the Patriots backfield and a threat to deliver a high yardage total on the ground. Harris and the Pats will take on the hapless Jets in Week 9 — an excellent opportunity for Harris to string together back-to-back strong games. Consider him a must-add.

Sorry, Jonathan Taylor drafters. The game you expected — or rather, have been waiting for — did not come in Week 8. Instead, Taylor’s backfield mates Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins both had impressive outings. Not only that but Wilkins out-carried Taylor, 20-to-11, taking his for 89 yards and a touchdown as Indy rode his hot hand all game long. The Colts backfield as a whole looks like it’s shaping up to be a headache, but Wilkins deserves to be rostered after this performance.