Early Week 7 fantasy pickups: Take a chance on Danny Dimes

Whether you’re sitting pretty in your Week 6 matchup or trying to overcome a deficit, Liz Loza and Matt Harmon have you covered with some waiver wire suggestions who could strengthen your team going forward.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants (29 percent rostered)

Let’s give Daniel Jones a little credit. With all his top weapons (Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram, and Sterling Shepard) out with injury, the rookie quarterback actually kept his Giants in the game for a little while against the overpowering Patriots in Foxborough. Well, until the New England defense shut everything down (as the unit has done against all opponents) and made him pay for his rookie mistakes. But hey, who knows how that game would have turned out if Jones had his full complement of healthy weapons? Regardless, Week 7 will bring a matchup 180 for Danny Dimes, as the kid will face off against the Cardinals’ dreadful defense. Shepard and Engram could return, and maybe even Barkley, so Jones is a solid streaming option.

Mark Walton, Miami Dolphins (4 percent)

Mark Walton got the chance to start in Week 6 against Washington, and though he was ultimately out-touched, 16-11, by Kenyan Drake, Walton was far more productive. (Unfortunately, the specter of Kalen Ballage got the touchdown on the ground.) The Dolphins actually had a chance to win this game, but they missed the two-point conversion late to keep their tanking dreams alive and well. You might have to deal with things like that if you choose to roster a Miami player in fantasy, but look on the bright side — because they’re tanking, Walton will get every chance to succeed and produce on this team. Next up, Walton will get three consecutive matchups against middle-of-the-pack run defenses — @Buffalo, @Pittsburgh, and vs. NYJ — so he’s worth an add.

Jaron Brown, Seattle Seahawks (0%)

Jaron Brown’s rostered percentage is definitely not going to stay a donut after his performance in Week 6 against Cleveland. Brown tied for the team lead in targets (5) with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Lockett is clearly the WR1 of this offense, but Brown scored two touchdowns on Sunday. With Will Dissly out for the foreseeable future, Brown could see more Russell Wilson-looks in the end zone.