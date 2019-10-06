Early Week 6 fantasy pickups: 'Good' Kirk Cousins returns

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins delivered on the passing game in Week 5. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Whether you’re sitting pretty in your Week 5 matchup or trying to overcome a deficit, Liz Loza and Matt Harmon have you covered with some waiver wire suggestions who could strengthen your team going forward.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (41 percent rostered)

With four teams going on bye in Week 6, fantasy gamers are set to lose the services of multiple players, including quarterbacks Josh Allen, Jacoby Brissett (who’s been fantastic) and Derek Carr. If you’re looking to stream a QB, you would do well to consider Kirk Cousins. Sure, Cousins had been nothing special through the first few weeks of the season, bottoming out in Week 4 against the Bears. Well, after frustrations boiled over, Cousins and the Vikings passing game took off in Week 5, as the signal caller threw for over 300 yards against the Giants. He’ll be getting some friendly matchups in the week ahead as well, taking on the Eagles, Lions, Washington, and Kansas City defenses Weeks 6-9. YOU LIKE THAT?!

It seems we’ve been waiting for Gerald Everett to explode every week, but the Rams have so many weapons, especially with those wide receivers, it’s been hard for it to happen. But as we saw against the Seahawks, Everett and Jared Goff seem to be building rapport of late. Everett had a huge game in the loss, going for seven catches on 11 targets for 136 yards. Those 11 targets were his season-high, but coming off a previous season-high of 8 in Week 4. With Brandin Cooks dealing with a concussion, Everett could see his stock continue to rise.

Chris Herndon, New York Jets (28%)

The talented Jets tight end returns from his suspension in Week 6 to face the Dallas Cowboys. This Jets offense needs a spark, and that could come in the form of Herndon, no matter who is at quarterback for New York (although the hope is Sam Darnold returns as well). You’ll recall, Herndon collected 12.9 yards per reception in 16 games last season. He could provide easy lay-up throws down the middle and big plays too.