Early Week 6 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

We’ll follow up with Andy Behrens’ full version of pickups on Monday, but first up, some early options to consider ahead of Week 6 waiver claims.

If you had the precognitive ability to start Chase Claypool in DFS in Week 5, well ... congratulations.

The behemoth rookie receiver broke out and then some against the Philadelphia Eagles, turning 11 targets into seven catches for 110 yards and THREE touchdowns. Oh, and he ran in a touchdown too.

Claypool took full advantage of the opening in the WR corps after Diontae Johnson left the game early with injury, leading the team in targets, catches, and yards by a wide margin.

The Steelers just continue to prove their mastery at locating and developing wideouts. Claypool looks like a must-roster and the most popular waiver wire pick of Week 6.

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders (44% rostered)

While the volume wasn’t exactly there for the rookie receiver (he only caught two passes on three targets), Ruggs showed exactly why the Raiders invested a first-round draft pick on him. He turned two catches into a whopping 118 yards and a touchdown, showing off how, any time he touches the ball, a big play could be in the works.

