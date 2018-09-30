Early Week 5 Fantasy Pickups: A tale of two Tylers

Week 4 might be defined by the apparent end of Fitzmagic and the rise of Mitch-magic, but there were some horrible injuries to take into account as well, with few more devastating than Tyler Eifert. The big tight end was carted off the field at the end of the first half of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. When one player goes down though, another must take his place. It’s why Bengals backup tight end Tyler Kroft is a key part of Liz Loza’s three early waiver wire pickups for Week 5:

Nyheim Hines can rule the backfield (13% owned on Yahoo)

Indianapolis’ offense has been a bit of a murky situation thus far this season. Questions about Andrew Luck’s arm have held the team’s receiving weapons back, but in Week 4 some questions about the backfield may have been answered. Nyheim Hines has been steadily seeing his role increase from week to week, and he delivered his first big game of the season against the Texans.

While he didn’t find much running room, Hines proved himself a dangerous PPR weapon, catching nine balls for 63 yards and two touchdowns. Luck has been checking the ball down more and more this season, targeting his tight ends and running backs with short throws. With Marlon Mack still recovering, Hines should see his numbers continue to rise.

Tyler Kroft the next man up (1% owned on Yahoo)

As mentioned above, Bengals starting tight end Tyler Eifert suffered a gruesome injury in Week 4, needing to be carted off the field. His injury was revealed as a broken ankle later on in the day.

As such, Tyler Boyd saw an increased amount of targets as the game continued, who was a popular pickup for Week 4. With Eifert out for what we can assume is the rest of the season, Kroft will instantly slot into the starting tight end spot. He only saw one target in Week 4, but you can expect that to increase; Andy Dalton loves his tight ends over the middle and Kroft had great production in limited action in 2017 (42 catches, 404 yards, 7 touchdowns).

Tyler Kroft is the next man up after Tyler Eifert’s terrible injury. (Photo by Jason Miller /Getty Images)

Keke Coutee has chance to breakout (1% owned on Yahoo)

After dealing with a hamstring injury that held him out of every game this season, Coutee finally made his debut with the Texans in Week 4 — and it was awesome.

With an injury to Will Fuller, the Texas Tech product caught 10-of-14 targets for 108 yards — those are WR2 numbers. If Fuller — who has a great rapport with quarterback Deshaun Watson — has to miss any time, Coutee will instantly see his role (and his fantasy value) increase.