Early Week 5 fantasy pickups: It's time to pay attention to Dawson Knox

Whether you’re sitting pretty in your Week 4 matchup or trying to overcome a deficit, Liz Loza and Matt Harmon have you covered with some waiver wire suggestions who could strengthen your team going forward.

Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills (14 percent rostered)

By now, we all know the deal with the fantasy tight end position. Outside of a handful of players — the Big Three, and maybe like 2-3 other guys — it’s pretty much a headache to cover. So when a young, widely-available tight end flashes, we must pay attention. Dawson Knox scored his first touchdown of the season last week against Cincinnati, adding 67 yards as well. Yet, he remains available in over 80% of Yahoo leagues. He caught all three of his targets for 58 yards against the Patriots on Sunday, one of those being a highlight-worthy grab. Knox is averaging a whopping 28.6 yards per reception through four weeks — he’s a big-play guy if it’s not obvious already. Oh, and Knox goes up against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5, who have allowed tight ends to catch touchdowns every week except Week 4 (in which Austin Hooper went off for 130 yards against them).

Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (55% rostered)

Look away, Miles Sanders supporters, look away. As much as fantasy gamers want the rookie to pull away from the RBBC in Philly, Jordan Howard continues to make his presence felt, and it’s hard to argue with that presence after what he did to the Packers in Week 4. Eighteen total touches, 115 total yards, three total touchdowns. Now, he’s not gonna score three times a game, but Jordan’s now found the end zone in back-to-back weeks and is trusted at the goal line. As long as the offense remains banged-up and Sanders doesn’t explode, Howard will remain a fantasy factor, and he’s worth checking to see if he’s available in your league.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Texans (18%)

Keke Coutee hasn’t done much this season, being the odd man out of three-WR sets in the Texans offense. But during Week 4’s loss against the Carolina Panthers, Houston slot receiver Kenny Stills suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter. If Stills has to miss time, it creates an opportunity for Coutee in the slot. Coutee gets a matchup in Week 5 with an Atlanta Falcons secondary that just let A.J. Brown and Corey Davis both score and gain nearly 100 yards receiving each.