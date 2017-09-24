Early Week 4 fantasy pickups: Three players to consider adding

Week 3 proved to be unpredictable with upset wins and wild finishes. While fantasy owners wait to see if the week will yield a victory or loss, we take an early look ahead to some waiver wire adds to consider for Week 4.

New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard had a monster Week 3, converting 7 of 10 targets for 133 yards and a score. Eli Manning had eyes for Shepard in the red zone, targeting the second-year pass-catcher numerous times near the end zone. Facing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary that gave up 369 yards and 3 scores to a Minnesota Vikings receiving corps that featured the quarterback talents of Case Keenum, Shepard has a shot of balling out again in Week 4. He’s currently available in 66 percent of Yahoo leagues.

With Greg Olsen sidelined and Kelvin Benjamin going down with what could be a multi-week knee injury, Devin Funchess has a big opportunity with the Carolina Panthers. Cam Newton looked to the big-bodied wideout 10 times in Week 3 vs. New Orleans. While Newton continues to struggle with accuracy, Funchess’ volume figures to make him fantasy relevant, especially as he matches up against a struggling New England Patriots defense next Sunday. Rostered in 20 percent of leagues, the former second-round draft pick is likely to be one of this week’s hottest waiver wire adds.

Given the scarcity of the running back position, Alex Collins is worth a look in deep leagues. Owned in 2 percent of leagues, the second-year RB appears to have emerged as the Baltimore Ravens’ most effective grinder after Terrance West had a fumble that didn’t do him any favors with the coaching staff. Collins led the Ravens backfield in attempts, racking up over 80 yards on 9 totes. The Ravens host a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that’s struggled on the road and allowed a banged up Jordan Howard to dominate to the tune of 164 total yards and 2 scores.