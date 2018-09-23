Early Week 4 Fantasy Pickups: Calvin Ridley is the real deal

Week 3 took us to the Twilight Zone, where the Bills can crush the Vikings in Minnesota and Jordy Nelson can collect 150 yards before halftime. Through all the confusion and chaos though, a couple of gems were revealed that savvy Yahoo Fantasy Football players should definitely pounce on for Week 4.

Liz Loza gives us three early waiver wire pickups for Week 4:

Calvin Ridley cannot be contained (43% owned on Yahoo)

The Falcons may have fallen to the Saints in overtime, but rookie receiver Calvin Ridley definitely did everything possible to help his team to a victory. The Alabama product followed up his promising Week 2 performance (four catches, 64 yards, one touchdown, one rush for three yards) with a monster outing on Sunday. Ridley went off for seven catches, 146 yards, three touchdowns, and one rush for nine yards. He also increased his targets from five in Week 2 to eight in Week 3.

All this comes after posting zeroes across the board in the opener. It would seem that Matt Ryan has gotten more comfortable with Ridley in every game, and fantasy players need to take advantage of that. The Falcons have a bevy of weapons at their disposal, but Ridley’s ability cannot be denied. He needs to be added on all formats ahead of a matchup with the Bengals in Week 4.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley had a monster Week 3, making him a priority pickup. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Geronimo Allison putting up numbers (34% owned on Yahoo)

Allison has now surpassed 60 yards receiving in every game this season, as well as averaging over five targets a game and scoring in two-out-of-three contests.

He only had two catches in Week 3, but he made them count: 76 yards, one touchdown. While he might not contest Davante Adams for targets, Allison has a nose for the end zone as well as Aaron Rodgers’ confidence. In the spread-the-wealth Packer offense, Allison has great fantasy value.

Javorius Allen loves the end zone (26% owned on Yahoo)

Buck Allen may be a thorn in Alex Collins-fantasy-owners sides, but one fact remains: he scores touchdowns.

He’s reached pay dirt in every contest this season, including two scores on Sunday, and is a factor in the passing game (17 targets this season). While he might not put up huge yardage or carry numbers, the Ravens love him in goal-line situations and as a receiver.

*BONUS PICKUP* – Quarterback Edition

Fantasy players and football fans alike could only watch as Jimmy Garappolo had to be carted to the locker room late in the 49ers matchup against the Chiefs. The 49ers fear Garappolo may have torn his ACL; a nightmare situation. His primary backup, C.J. Beathard, isn’t fantasy relevant, but Liz has three quarterbacks she thinks fantasy owners should target to replace Jimmy G in Week 4:

Andy Dalton (33% owned, on the road against the Falcons in Week 4)

Joe Flacco (14% owned, on the road against the Steelers in Week 4)

But let’s be honest — who cares about those other AFC North QBs when the hero of Thursday Night Football (and of Cleveland) is available in 88% of Yahoo leagues and faces the Oakland Raiders in Week 4: Yep, we’re talking about Baker Mayfield.

