Early Week 3 fantasy pickups: Add the vampire lord, Frank Gore

Whether you’re sitting pretty in your Week 2 matchup or trying to overcome a deficit, Liz Loza and Matt Harmon have you covered with some waiver wire suggestions who could strengthen your team going forward.

Frank Gore, Buffalo Bills (7 percent rostered)

The ageless one. Fantasy gamers aren’t exactly big fans of Frank Gore, considering he has blocked younger, more hyped runners in recent seasons. But you can’t deny what he’s been able to do. Gore scored 15.30 half-PPR points against the Giants, totaling 83 yards and one touchdown. His younger counterpoint, Devin Singletary, (would this make him Van Helsing?) looked very dynamic, scoring a touchdown and rushing for 57 yards on just six attempts. However, Singletary pulled up on a late run with a hamstring injury, so Gore will likely get most of the backfield work in Week 3 in a plus matchup against the Bengals.

It might be that Singletary finally defeats “The Count” and takes over as RB1 at some point, but for now, Gore is very much a factor, especially on early downs. Remember: Consider Gore more of a week-to-week pickup who will have volume working in his favor, as opposed to a season-long asset.

Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks (3% rostered)

As we all know, the tight end position in fantasy is one of the toughest to fill, unless you grab one of the big three in Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Zach Ertz. So when a tight end delivers a worthwhile performance and who also isn’t rostered in most leagues, we must pay attention. Dissly caught all five of his targets for 50 yards and TWO touchdowns. Dissly was third on the team in targets behind only Tyler Lockett (12) and DK Metcalf (7). Not only is he widely available in Yahoo leagues, but Dissly’s schedule going forward (vs. NO, @ARI, vs. LAR) is fantasy friendly.

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (48% rostered)

Jimmy G went from having a forgettable game in Week 1 to one heck of a showing in Week 2. Everything was working for the 49ers on Sunday, as Garoppolo put up 297 yards and three touchdowns (he also rushed for eight yards). 49ers weapons emerged in this game too at both the RB and WR positions, so Garoppolo has a lot of toys to play with in a Week 3 matchup against a Steelers defense that has holes. Consider him a prime quarterback streaming option next week.