Early Week 2 fantasy pickups: Malcolm Brown more than Todd Gurley's handcuff

Whether you’re sitting pretty in your Week 1 matchup or trying to overcome a deficit, Liz Loza and Matt Harmon have you covered with some waiver wire suggestions who could strengthen your team going forward.

Malcolm Brown, Los Angeles Rams (11 percent rostered)

Todd Gurley’s knee situation was one of the biggest storylines of the offseason, and fantasy gamers were keen on seeing how the stud runner would be used in the Rams’ first game of the season. Well, the results were mixed. Sure, Gurley had a solid day — 14 carries, 97 yards, one catch, four yards — but his supposed backup, Malcolm Brown, won the fantasy day.

Brown put up 53 rushing yards, but scored two touchdowns. His 11 touches to Gurley’s 15 isn’t a bad ratio, either. It seems clear that Brown — and not Darrell Henderson — is going to be more than just someone to spell Gurley on this Rams offense. Brown seems to have a pivotal role here, and it’s one that can help fantasy gamers in Week 2.

Todd Gurley played 70% of the offensive snaps, Malcolm Brown 26%, Darrell Henderson 3%.



Gurley: 14 car, 97 yds

Brown: 11 car, 53 yds, 2 TD — James Koh (@JamesDKoh) September 8, 2019

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Baltimore Ravens (31% rostered)

Talk about a regular season debut. Lamar Jackson stole many of the headlines — and well-deserved, too — but his most productive target on the day deserves some attention. Brown took just four catches on five targets and turned them into 147 yards and two touchdowns. The rookie torched the Miami Dolphins defense time and time again. Jackson’s progression as a passer — which took a giant step forward in this game — only further increases Brown’s potential as a fantasy asset going forward.

Chris Conley, Jacksonville Jaguars (1%)

Unfortunately, the Jaguars lost their starting quarterback, Nick Foles, to a broken clavicle, and so Gardner Minshew entered the game in his stead. The rookie performed admirably against the Chiefs powerhouse, all things considered. His favorite option? None other than former Chief, Chris Conley, who converted a team-leading seven targets into six catches for 97 yards and a touchdown. Conley could see more big days like this with Minshew under center and is a waiver candidate in deeper leagues.