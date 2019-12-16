Early Week 16 Yahoo waiver wire pickups: One of fantasy's biggest stars could miss championship games

Whether you’re sitting pretty in your Week 15 matchup or trying to overcome a deficit, Liz Loza and Matt Harmon have you covered with some waiver wire suggestions who could strengthen your team going forward.

Mike Boone, RB, Minnesota Vikings (0 percent rostered)

If you’ve had the pleasure of having Dalvin Cook on your team this season, it’s been a fun ride. He’s been an elite running back in both fantasy and reality. Unfortunately, Cook went down in Week 15 with an apparent shoulder injury during the game vs. the Chargers. To make matters worse, Cook was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game — not a good sign.

With Cook injured and primary backup Alexander Mattison (39% rostered) nursing an ankle injury, Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah would be the primary ball-carriers — but we’ve already seen all we need to see from Abdullah. Boone, however, is intriguing, as he received the lion’s share of the carries after Cook was ruled out (13 carries to Abdullah’s 5, and he also scored two touchdowns). Monitor Mattison’s injury closely — and if he’s available in your league, scoop him up — but Boone should be considered a must-add, especially if both Mattison and Cook sit in a plus matchup with the Packers in Week 16.

Breshad Perriman, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9 percent)

With Mike Evans out for the season, many expected Chris Godwin to inhale an even more monstrous workload than he already was. He was well on his way to doing so (7 targets, 5 catches, 121 yards) but then, to the horror of everyone, Godwin was carted to the locker room with a hamstring injury. If Godwin misses Week 16, Breshad Perriman showed he’s capable of being a focal point of the passing offense on Sunday.

Perriman went OFF against the Lions to the tune of six targets, five catches, 113 yards, and THREE touchdowns. Perriman will get a fantasy championship-date with a Houston Texans secondary that just allowed A.J. Brown to rip them for 114 yards and a score, so he’s a must-add.

Greg Ward, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (1 percent)

We’ve long talked about how the Eagles wide receiver corps sans Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor leaves much to be desired, but a bright spot emerged in a must-win game in Week 15. To put it plainly, outside of Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, and Miles Sanders, Greg Ward was the only wide receiver who seemed to have Carson Wentz’s trust against Washington, as evidenced by the nine targets he converted into seven catches. He also scored the game-winning touchdown. Even if Agholor returns next week, Ward should remain a receiving option in another must-win against the Cowboys.

Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans (13%)

The Titans offense has been very fun since Ryan Tannehill took over, and while Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown have received most of the spotlight (deservedly), Jonnu Smith has flashed at times as well. The athletic tight end delivered a multi-faceted line (five targets, five catches, 60 yards; one carry, 57 yards) vs. the Texans in Week 15. With back-to-back quality fantasy lines, consider Smith a stream-worthy option in Week 16.