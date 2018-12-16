Early Week 16 Fantasy pickup options for the championship round

Well, it’s been a speedy, wild NFL season, but Week 16 will mark the biggest day(s) of the year for many fantasy players. Rosters might be relatively set, but it’s always good to weigh your options and maximize your chances to succeed.

With that said, Liz Loza has three early waiver wire adds for Week 16:

Jamaal Williams back in the conversation (15% owned on Yahoo)

Fantasy owners let out a collective groan when Aaron Jones went down against the Bears on Sunday with a knee injury. He believes he sprained his MCL, so he’s expected to miss the rest of 2018. Jamaal Williams — who Jones owners have probably hated the majority of the season — is expected to assume lead duties going forward. He flashed well in a tough matchup, totaling 97 yards with a touchdown against the Bears. Williams will get the exploitable Jets defense next as the presumed starter in Green Bay.

With Aaron Jones expected to miss time, Jamaal Williams is the back to have in Green Bay.

Kalen Ballage steps up (1% owned on Yahoo)

The Dolphins running game has been anything but predictable this season. Frank Gore has proven himself ageless and Kenyan Drake has flashed his electricity in a frustratingly minimal role. After Gore left Week 15 with an injury, however, it was rookie Kalen Ballage’s turn. The Arizona State product actually assumed lead back roles in Gore’s stead, and man, did he show out. He rushed 12 times for 123 yards and a touchdown. With Drake being relegated to a part-time role (and held back by a shoulder injury), Ballage has intriguing value.

Robert Foster makes it two in a row (13% owned on Yahoo)

Josh Allen has Buffalo’s offense flashing, and he will have to throw (and run) even more now with so many injuries to Bills running backs. Foster has been a primary beneficiary of Allen’s continued growth. He’s hit pay dirt two weeks in a row and caught 4-of-5 targets for 108 yards in Week 15. Stephon Gilmore will likely shadow Zay Jones next week at New England, making Foster another intriguing streamer.