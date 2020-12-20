Early Week 16 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

We’ll follow up with Andy Behrens’ full version of pickups on Monday, but first up, some early options to consider ahead of Week 16 waiver claims.

Tony Pollard truthers, stand up!

The members of the “Pollard > Elliott” club received a huge boost to their message in Week 15, as Pollard delivered what can only be described as a week-winning performance against the 49ers: 12 rushes, 69 yards, two TDs: six catches, 63 yards (and another 20 return yards).

Pollard took full control of the Dallas backfield with Ezekiel Elliott inactive, and his 28.20 fantasy points put him second on the fantasy RB leaderboard for Week 15 at time of this writing.

Pollard and the Cowboys get another tough rushing matchup in Week 16, but if Zeke misses more time — or even if he’s active but limited — Pollard’s workhorse ability should be on full display yet again.

Salvon Ahmed, RB, Miami Dolphins (33% rostered)

With Myles Gaskin once again unable to play and the Dolphins missing a number of key contributors, Salvon Ahmed stepped up in a huge way. Ahmed rushed 23 times for 122 yards — the Dolphins’ first 100-yard rusher since 2018!

With Gaskin’s status up in the air for Week 16, Ahmed must be added in all leagues he’s available, especially when you consider that he and the Dolphins will take on the Raiders’ weak rushing defense in the fantasy championship round.