Early Week 15 Yahoo waiver wire pickups to prepare for the second round of the playoffs

Whether you’re sitting pretty in your Week 14 matchup or trying to overcome a deficit, Liz Loza and Matt Harmon have you covered with some waiver wire suggestions who could strengthen your team going forward.

DeAndre Washington, RB, Oakland Raiders (4 percent rostered)

Well, if there was ever an example of why handcuffing running backs is important at this point in the fantasy football season, look no further than the backfield situation in Oakland. Josh Jacobs was ruled out of Week 14 due to a shoulder injury (the star rookie revealed he’d been playing with a fractured shoulder since Week 7), and as such, DeAndre Washington was expected to secure most of the rushing work with Jalen Richard mixing in for pass plays. Surprisingly, Washington (14 carries, 53 yards, 1 TD; six catches, 43 yards) was utilized more in the passing game than Richard (7 carries, 28 rush yards; 2 catches, 18 yards) vs. the Titans. If Jacobs ends up missing more time, Washington could potentially have league-winning potential ahead of plus matchups against the Jaguars in Week 15 and the Chargers in Week 16.

David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns (37 percent)

The Browns activated Njoku off Injured Reserve, but he didn’t get much work in Week 14 (three targets, one catch, four yards). That could change completely in Week 15, as the Browns travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals. You already know the deal here: The Cardinals have been the worst defense against opposing tight ends this season, and it’s not even close. Fire him up as a high upside streamer at the TE position.

Isaiah Ford, WR, Miami Dolphins (0%)

After DeVante Parker had all the makings of a fantasy league-winner heading into Week 14, he, unfortunately, was knocked out of the game vs. the Jets due to a concussion. Hopefully, he’ll be cleared to play in Week 15, but if not, Isaiah Ford emerged amongst the Dolphin pass-catchers to lead the team in targets (9) and yardage (92) in Week 14. Ford and the Dolphins will get the hapless Giants secondary in Week 15.