Early Week 15 Fantasy Pickups: Under-the-radar adds for the second round

Well, the first round of the fantasy playoffs is pretty much in the books. While some people had their fates pre-determined by Derrick Henry’s stiff arm on Thursday night football, others are still battling.

Others still have already punched their ticket to the second round, and are looking ahead.

Liz Loza is looking ahead too, with three early Week 15 waiver wire adds:

Damien Williams makes his touches count (16% owned on Yahoo)

Spencer Ware is the clear starter in Kansas City, but he had to leave the field due to a shoulder injury (he did return). Williams entered and touched the ball 12 times — eight rushes, four catches — for 30 total yards and two touchdowns. While Ware is still expected to receive the lion’s share of the backfield work, Williams proved that he has a place in the high-flying Chiefs offense.

Ian Thomas builds on opportunity (6% owned on Yahoo)

Ian Thomas is the next man up in Carolina, now that Greg Olsen is out for the season. He converted 11 targets into nine catches for 77 yards. This performance comes off his previous season-high of five catches for 46 yards in Week 13. Now that Cam Newton’s shoulder has become a liability, Thomas’ outlook catching passes underneath is set to increase in a positive fashion. He also gets a friendly matchup against New Orleans in Week 15, who have been generous to opposing tight ends as of late.

Ian Thomas is making the most of his chance to start for the Panthers. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Kenneth Dixon emerges again (8% owned on Yahoo)

Ah, the Ravens backfield. It feels like just yesterday when we were debating the touch share between Alex Collins and Buck Allen. Then came Lamar Jackson. Then came Gus Edwards, and now we’ve returned to an old face in Kenneth Dixon. Edwards out-touched Dixon, 16-9, but Dixon converted his for 80 total yards and a touchdown. While Jackson remains at QB the Ravens will remain a run-first offense, helping Dixon’s outlook. His explosiveness and Week 15 matchups (against Tampa Bay) should help, too.