Early Week 15 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

We’ll follow up with Andy Behrens’ full version of pickups on Monday, but first up, some early options to consider ahead of Week 15 waiver claims.

Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos (28 percent rostered)

What is it going to take for you all to bring Tim Patrick’s rostered percentage to over 50 percent?!

In the words of Andy Behrens: “The Tim Patrick recommendations will continue until you guys actually make the add!” Patrick caught his sixth TD of the season in Week 14, and if not for the Week 12 debacle in Denver, the narrative of Patrick’s season might be even better. He’s simply been great, and with friendly matchups ahead, there’s no reason Patrick should be unclaimed on so many waiver wires.

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears (10% rostered)

Yes, Mitch Trubisky is a quarterback streaming option going forward.

Hey, we’re getting to that point. If you’re desperate for quarterback assistance in the playoffs, Trubisky can actually help. He’s coming off a three-touchdown game, has been playing well, and gets two juicy matchups in Weeks 15 and 16 against Minnesota and Jacksonville, respectively.

Just take the points and don’t worry about where they’re coming from!