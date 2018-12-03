Early Week 14 Fantasy Pickups: Can DeVante Parker be trusted?

Week 13 might not be completely done yet, but many fantasy players have already either secured their playoff spot or saw their hopes disintegrate.

Whether you were dominant, lucky, feeble, or unlucky, the fantasy season is not over. The waiver wire will still be active, whether it’s playoff teams strengthening themselves or eliminated teams looking to finish strong.

Because of that, Liz Loza has three options that are sure to be added in bunches in Week 14:

Can we trust DeVante Parker? (10% owned on Yahoo)

Ah, DeVante Parker. We’ve wanted so many good things for you throughout the years. Aside from a Week 8 blow-up game against the Texas, Parker has pretty much done nothing this fantasy season. Whether hampered by injury or quarterback play or scheme, he hasn’t been a viable option. That said, Parker commanded seven targets against the Bills in Week 13. He converted those looks to four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown — his first since Week 2 of 2017.

DeVante Parker has been hard to trust his entire career, but he’s seeing increased usage as of late. (Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald/TNS/Getty Images)

With Danny Amendola out, Parker could see his number called more and more, especially against the Patriots when the Dolphins will probably be in catch-up mode.

Curtis Samuel continues to produce (17% owned on Yahoo)

The Panthers’ skill-positions — outside of Christian McCaffrey — have been hard to predict. Yet, Samuel has been quietly producing the last few weeks. He converted a team-high 11 targets into six catches for 88 yards in Week 13. He also had a rush attempt for 8 yards. The Panthers should have been scoring at will in this game, but Cam Newton just wasn’t at his best. If that wasn’t the case, Samuel could have had an even bigger day. Yet, with Greg Olsen apparently out for the season, the talented Samuel could continue to surge with a friendly fantasy schedule going forward.

Handcuff alert: John Kelly (0% owned on Yahoo)

As we’ve stated before, it is officially fantasy handcuff season. Having a player you can stash is sometimes as important as a player you can start. With the Rams having clinched their division, it’s not 100% certain that Todd Gurley plays the entire remainder of the season. Not only that, his primary backup, Malcolm Brown, left Week 13’s game with a shoulder injury. If he has to miss time, enter John Kelly.

Kelly doesn’t have a single regular season snap, but he impressed in the preseason this year. He’s a powerful runner who can also catch very well. Kelly is one of those players who can provide dividends if called upon, in both reality and fantasy.