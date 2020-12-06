Early Week 14 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

We’ll follow up with Andy Behrens’ full version of pickups on Monday, but first up, some early options to consider ahead of Week 14 waiver claims.

With the Texans extremely thin at the wide receiver position, Keke Coutee stepped up in a big way in Week 13, albeit in a loss for Houston. Coutee led the team in targets, converting 8 of his 9 into catches for 141 yards. He also had 112 total return yards, adding a key nuance to his game that not many other wide receivers have.

With Will Fuller suspended and Randall Cobb on IR, expect Coutee to remain one of Deshaun Watson’s top options alongside Brandin Cooks during the fantasy playoffs.

Ty Johnson, RB, New York Jets (1% rostered)

To the dismay of every fantasy manager who was forced to start Frank Gore in Week 13, the iron man running back was unfortunately knocked out of the game after his very first carry due to a helmet-to-helmet collision. Second-year man Ty Johnson took over for the veteran and impressed in a plus matchup against the Raiders.

Johnson toted the ball 22 times for 104 yards and a touchdown, catching two balls for 13 yards as well. With Gore facing an absence due to a concussion, expect Johnson to receive the vast majority of the backfield touches for a Jets team that pretty much has nothing to lose at this point (other than the No. 1 overall pick if they start winning, of course). Johnson will be getting another favorable rushing matchup against the Seahawks in Week 14.